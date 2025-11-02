or
Is Dove Cameron Engaged to Damiano David? Singer Seen With Sparkly Ring on That Finger

Dove Cameron and Damiano David sparked engagement buzz after starting their relationship in September 2023.

Nov. 2 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Dove Cameron and Damiano David are officially engaged after two years of dating! The Descendants star looked radiant as she strolled through Sydney, Australia, earlier this week, flaunting a stunning diamond ring on her finger in photos obtained by TMZ.

Dove Cameron and Damiano David are officially engaged, a source claimed.

In the photos, the couple shares a warm embrace as they enjoy their time in the Big Apple, with Cameron sporting a chic black ensemble complete with matching trousers and a crisp white button-up. At one point, she gazed lovingly up at her rocker beau, who wore a casual black polo and pants.

Dove Cameron and Damiano David started dating in September 2023.

Just days prior, Cameron reflected on her relationship’s milestone with an emotional Instagram tribute celebrating their anniversary. “The 2 best years of my life. I am brought to tears at least once a week because life has become so beautiful with you in it,” she shared alongside a carousel of intimate photos with David.

David responded to her heartfelt message with, “The best part of being alive,” punctuated with a red heart emoji.

Dove Cameron celebrated their two-year anniversary with a sweet Instagram post.

The couple first ignited dating rumors in September 2023 when Cameron appeared at David’s concert at Madison Square Garden. Just months later, she was seen cheering for him at a show in Brazil.

Their romance blossomed further when they made their red carpet debut in February 2024, creating buzz as they showcased their love during Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Gala.

Dove Cameron was previously engaged to Ryan McCartan, whom she dated for three years.

Prior to her romance with David, Cameron was engaged to her Liv and Maddie costar Ryan McCartan, with whom she shared a relationship from 2013 to 2016.

Following the milestone news, the singer and actress dressed up in Rocky Horror costumes while attending a Halloween party on October 31 in L.A.

Cameron went as Frank-N-Furter while David was dressed in a Riff Raff costume.

In a June 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan, Cameron said things started out as "super innocent" when she attended his show, but they quickly bonded over having "very harmed in the past" and feeling like "very sensitive people."

"I remember I was fascinated because he presents in a way that seems very easily digestible and then you spend two minutes around him and you realize he is the kindest, most generous, most innocent, most giving person," she added. "He’s just a beautiful, sensitive soul."

