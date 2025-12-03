Dr. Jackie Walters Feels 'Stuck in the Middle' of Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore's Feud: They 'Have Some Work to Do'

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Jackie Walters is a pro at navigating drama within her friend group. With over a decade of Married to Medicine under her belt, the health professional was prepared for the tumultuous tension between the women during Season 12. Walters speaks exclusively with OK! about Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore's endless feud, why Toya Bush-Harris' accusation about her husband was strange, why she keeps returning to the Bravo series and what women should be focusing on when it comes to their health.

Inside Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore's Feud

Source: Bravo Dr. Jackie Walters felt put in 'the middle' of Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore's feud.

As Walters helps Webb on her path to having a baby, her longtime bond with Whitmore is put to the test. "That seems to have been my storyline this year. Stuck in the middle," the doctor says. "Quad and Simone have some work to do. You'll see the ups and downs of that. We're going to show the world how to navigate the drama." "Of course I was going to help her [Webb]," she notes. "Obviously, I have to remain the doctor, but being a good girlfriend actually made it a little easier because I could be very honest with Quad. The fertility journey isn't easy, and it was hard to watch Quad go through it. This journey is going to change the lives of so many women — they'll have conversations [about it]. You'll see Quad in a vulnerable state that you've never seen her in before."

Rift With Toya Bush-Harris

Source: Bravo Dr. Jackie Walters is 'never shocked' by anything Toya Bush-Harris says.

More chaos erupted when the ladies were taken aback after Bush-Harris took aim at Walters' husband, Curtis Berry, during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I'm never shocked at anything that Toya says," the health expert says. "I was just shocked that she was not saying it to me — that she thought that was the right platform to have that conversation. But we were able to have grown girl conversations about it, and I love Toya."

Why She Keeps Returning

Source: Bravo Dr. Jackie Walters is an original cast member of 'Married to Medicine.'

Walters — who was one of the original cast members of the series when it launched in 2013 — is booked and busy, but she loves coming back because of the viewers. "The beauty of Married to Medicine is you get reality TV, the drama, the shade throwing and whatever else they may throw, but we actually give you real-life stories that can make a difference in somebody else's life," she shares. "We hear it all the time. I've had women come up to me and say, 'You saved my life because I hadn't had my mammogram,' or, 'I've gone through this fertility journey like you, and I see how you are maneuvering through it.' It's really nice."

What Women Should Watch Out for When It Comes to Their Health

Source: Bravo Dr. Jackie Walters wants women to be honest with their doctors.

As healthcare remains a hot topic, Walters wants women to be honest and open with their healthcare providers. "You hear it on the airplane all the time. Put your vest on first. Well, I'm saying that to women too," she says. "Make sure you're taking care of yourself. Go to your doctor's appointment and be vulnerable. Come in and be very honest with us. Everybody's talking about menopause. I'm still mortified at the fact that I think my mother and my grandmother probably suffered in silence. We know so much more now that women don't feel like menopause means I'm old and I'm dying. It's just another journey in life."