Dr. Morad Askari Answers: What Every Mom Should Know About the Mommy Makeover in Miami

Motherhood changes everything - your priorities, your schedule, and sometimes even your body. Here in Miami, where people freely discuss wellness and appearance, the "mommy makeover" is a hot topic for women thinking about life after pregnancy. But beyond the headlines and those striking before-and-after pictures, it's important to address some deeper questions: When is the right time for this surgery? What should you realistically expect? What does having this surgery say? Below, Dr. Morad Askari, who started Revive Surgical Institute, shares some of his insights. He was named America's Best Plastic Surgeon in 2025 by Newsweek. And there's a reason he got that vote - people really appreciate his thoughtful approach.

What’s Usually the Real Reason Moms Start Asking About a Mommy Makeover? The majority of mothers don’t start consultations with plastic surgeons because they want surgery. Instead, what they say is that they do not recognize their body anymore. They have been to the gym and are eating properly. And they have done everything they were told. Yet some aspects stubbornly refuse to budge. One area that causes the most frustration is the tummy. If pregnancy has separated your stomach muscles, you may be left with a bulge that no amount of sit-ups can shift. Changes to your breasts are another big issue. They may feel deflated and droopy, or simply not like the shape they remember fondly. This disconnect between effort and result is usually where the conversation about a mommy makeover begins.

The Term “Mommy Makeover” Can Sound Vague or Even Trendy. How do Surgeons Define it in Practice? Dr. Askari believes that the way people understand the term "mommy makeover" is wrong. It's not a specific package that you can buy. It's a strategy, where doctors look at what pregnancy did to your body, and then work out which things need improving. For example, one woman might just need to have her tummy muscles tightened up again. Another might need a breast lift, or maybe some implants, or perhaps both. Sometimes, lipo-sculpture will be part of the plan, too. But the crucial point is that it's all been given careful thought so as to match your individual requirements exactly. Because no two mums' bodies tell quite the same tale.

Why is Abdominal Muscle Separation Such a Central Issue for so Many Moms? This issue is not only about looks. It serves a purpose. Diastasis recti, or as ordinary people understand it, muscle separation, results in a weakened core. For some women, it means bad posture, backache, or a belly that still looks "pregnant" months or years later. A tummy tuck can help address separated abdominal muscles by bringing them closer together, which may improve core support. This is why the procedure forms a crucial part of the "mommy makeover." For many patients, this surgery has a profound effect on day-to-day life.

Breast Changes After Pregnancy Can Be Emotional. How do Surgeons Approach that Conversation? Breasts are intricately linked to identity, femininity, and the very essence of motherhood. Following childbirth and nursing, numerous women find that their breasts deflate or sag. It makes them feel estranged from their own bodies. Some women need a breast lift to restore their shape, while others want to regain lost fullness (or "volume"). Sometimes both things. Dr. Askari believes that surgeons’ job is to assist patients in understanding what their options are. Then, they select those that best match their comfort level and personal ethos. For many patients, the goal isn’t simply returning to a pre-pregnancy appearance, but feeling more comfortable and confident in clothing - and in their bodies.

A Lot of Moms Worry About Recovery. What Does that Discussion Usually Look Like? Dr. Askari states that surgeons are honest and practical. They do not sugarcoat things for moms going through recovery. Patients are going to need assistance and won't be able to lift the kids right away. Planning is essential. Having said that, many patients report that recovery feels manageable, especially when they have a clear understanding of what to expect and follow our guidance. Usually, there's a concentrated period of around 14 days where you'll need to take things easy. With proper healing and gradual activity, strength often improves over time. If your operation has been well-timed and you have support on hand, coping with day-to-day activities may well be easier than you anticipated it to be.

Is There a “Wrong” Time to Consider a Mommy Makeover? The question is whether the patient is considering having more children. In this case, waiting is typically best, particularly with tummy tucks. That’s because pregnancy can reverse repairs made to abdominal muscles and tighten skin. Also, if you feel pushed for time or under pressure… take that as a sign to back off. These choices should be made freely; there’s no need to rush them. Beyond Appearance, What Changes do Patients Notice after Surgery? Many mothers regain their sense of confidence, but a quieter variety. While chatting with patients, doctors see that they experience less body awareness. Their clothes feel better. Moving around is easier. And they feel more "in the moment" during the day. For lots of mums, it’s not about getting their old body back. It’s more like feeling good and strong again.