Dr. Neda Hovaizi Reveals How She Blended 'Medicine' and 'Aesthetics' to Build a Beauty Empire: 'I Knew It Could Be Done in a Better Way'
Dr. Neda Hovaizi is a woman of many talents who is bringing her own personal flare to the beauty industry.
The founder of the Boston-based LUMI Aesthetics and Lumiere Dental Spa has spent over a decade making people look and feel their best by connecting with her clients while building a strong community around her with her Fab Fierce Females organization.
Hovaizi speaks exclusively with OK! about how she went from dentistry to opening her own medical spa, making her patients feel as comfortable and confident as possible and how she's found support from other women in the entrepreneurial field.
Improving 'Medicine' and 'Aesthetics' Through Experience
"I'm here to do no harm. I'm here to help you love yourself more rather than change who you are. I started both my clinical businesses because I had this strong belief that medicine and aesthetics could improve. I knew it could be done in a better way," Hovaizi reveals of her thesis when helping clients decide what they should have done.
"It can be done in a way that feels part of wellness — not only physical wellness, but your mental wellness. You can feel safe and even excited to go see your dentist or your aesthetic provider. A lot of people are excited to go to their aesthetic provider, but not very many people are excited to go to their dentist," she adds with a laugh.
Building Trust With Her Clients
"Patients are willing to pay more to come see us because the experience and the quality of the work that we do," Hovaizi explains. "That's a huge honor for me."
"Especially in this day and age when you can curate a full experience, meaning the product's great, the people are great. You have that rapport with your clients," she adds. "That is really what people are looking for in a time where everything feels very much like, you can get things directly to you. People want to get everything done so quick, so I do feel like good rapport is extremely meaningful."
Building Community
"You connect with people over the things that you're into. You have kids, you connect with the parents of other kids. You have businesses, you connect with the people who have businesses. I didn't have anybody in my age range around me that had the ambitions that I had," the multi-hyphenate explains about finding her community and starting her networking group Fab Fierce Females, which will host its annual convention this September in Boston.
"I kind of thrust myself into the next project and the next project. It was like becoming an addict. Each hit becomes less and less pleasurable," she continues. "I knew something was wrong in 2018. I didn't have friends. I wasn't happy in my businesses. On paper, my ventures were super successful, but I wasn't fullfilled. I knew something had to change. So, I joined the Boston Businesswomen group. I was like, 'Okay, maybe there are other entrepreneurs that will get me.'"
"I started there and I met a lot of women that helped me reconnect with myself," Hovaizi explains of the group that led her to form her own networking group. "I fell back in love with who I am, but it didn't happen overnight. It happened over the series of many years. I met some of my closest friends by going through going through that journey. I was able to fall back in love with myself and then fall back in love with the other communities that I didn't feel connected with."
Honoring Her Heritage and Believing In Herself
"I never thought because I'm a woman or of Middle Eastern descent or that my parents are immigrants that I would have any less of an ability to accomplish my dreams," Hovaizi notes. "Sometimes to a fault, I even say to my dad, like, 'You put the seed in my heart that I can accomplish anything and everything.' I have the ability to change the world — and now I feel like I can't rest until I do that."