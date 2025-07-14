Dr. Neda Hovaizi Reveals How She Blended 'Medicine' and 'Aesthetics' to Build a Beauty Empire: 'I Knew It Could Be Done in a Better Way'

"You connect with people over the things that you're into. You have kids, you connect with the parents of other kids. You have businesses, you connect with the people who have businesses. I didn't have anybody in my age range around me that had the ambitions that I had," the multi-hyphenate explains about finding her community and starting her networking group Fab Fierce Females, which will host its annual convention this September in Boston.

"I kind of thrust myself into the next project and the next project. It was like becoming an addict. Each hit becomes less and less pleasurable," she continues. "I knew something was wrong in 2018. I didn't have friends. I wasn't happy in my businesses. On paper, my ventures were super successful, but I wasn't fullfilled. I knew something had to change. So, I joined the Boston Businesswomen group. I was like, 'Okay, maybe there are other entrepreneurs that will get me.'"

"I started there and I met a lot of women that helped me reconnect with myself," Hovaizi explains of the group that led her to form her own networking group. "I fell back in love with who I am, but it didn't happen overnight. It happened over the series of many years. I met some of my closest friends by going through going through that journey. I was able to fall back in love with myself and then fall back in love with the other communities that I didn't feel connected with."