Dr. Oz Shockingly Reveals He Doesn't Know How Credit Cards Work as He Discusses the U.S.' Health Care 'Crisis'
Dr. Mehmet Oz shockingly revealed during a Fox News broadcast that he doesn’t know how to use a credit card.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid director’s blunder was prompted by a discussion on Wednesday, June 25, about how crucial it is for insurance companies to improve their policies to ensure patients can afford their medical costs.
Dr. Oz's Credit Card Blunder
“We’ve insisted on a dashboard. They have to be public at what they’re doing. We want to know, for example, by the end of this year, can you do these examinations instantaneously, like credit card?” Dr. Oz said.
“When you put it into the machine to buy something, they don’t prior authorize you. You either have money in the bank or you don’t,” he stated.
Despite his false narrative, credit cards do allow prior authorization to determine how much money the creditor will allow a person to spend, depending on the individual’s credit score and income.
Donald Trump Isn't 'Fooling Around' About Fixing Insurance Industry
Dr. Oz elaborated on how President Donald Trump has “made it very clear we’re not fooling around on this” when it comes to prior authorization, which is when a health insurance provider decides if a patient’s treatment and medication are necessary or not.
“This is a wrong that the American people should not have to suffer through,” the CMS director said. “85 percent of families say they’ve been hurt by pre-authorizations. Prior authorization happens at a sensitive time in your life. You’re about to get a really big diagnosis. Is it good? Is it bad?”
He continued by going in-depth about the daunting moment patients endure when the topic of insurance coverage comes up during doctor visits.
United States Health Insurance 'Crisis'
“When you’re having that precious, coveted discussion with your doctor, all of a sudden the long arm of the insurance industry comes in there and interrupts you and says, ‘Wait a minute, we’re not sure your premium covers that or not,’” he explained.
The former talk show host noted that the current state of insurance coverage in the U.S. has “led to a crisis in confidence among patients.”
“It’s also hurting doctors like me,” he said, referring to the time spent attempting to get patients “cleared for procedures.”
Insurance Industry to Improve Prior Authorization Process
The famed doctor assured that after telling the “insurance industry” they “have to make a deal” to create a solution, they agreed to do so.
“They promised the American people and me and Secretary [Robert F.] Kennedy [Jr.] and President Trump that they’re gonna work out a system to make prior authorization quick, painless, less expensive,” Dr. Oz affirmed.