Dr. Oz Shockingly Reveals He Doesn't Know How Credit Cards Work as He Discusses the U.S.' Health Care 'Crisis'

“We’ve insisted on a dashboard. They have to be public at what they’re doing. We want to know, for example, by the end of this year, can you do these examinations instantaneously, like credit card?” Dr. Oz said.

“When you put it into the machine to buy something, they don’t prior authorize you. You either have money in the bank or you don’t,” he stated.

Despite his false narrative, credit cards do allow prior authorization to determine how much money the creditor will allow a person to spend, depending on the individual’s credit score and income.