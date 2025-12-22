Dr. Mehmet Oz Livid Over Cost of Surgery for Trans Minors as He Reveals Testicles Cost 'Extra'

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Mehmet Oz expressed outrage at the alleged prices of surgery for transgender kids. During an address announcing the Trump administration's proposal to restrict trans healthcare to minors on Thursday, December 18, the Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator ranted about how much it supposedly costs to create genitalia. "A vaginoplasty — a procedure a child does not need — costs $60,000," he said angrily. "Shockingly, a phalloplasty, the creation of a p----, costs, on average, in America, $150,000 per child."

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Oz Rants About Gender-Affirming Surgeries

Source: mega Dr. Mehmet Oz ranted about the cost of genitalia procedures on Thursday, December 18.

The former television personality, 65, continued, "I do believe, with doing some work, that these prices have continued to increase due to increased manufactured demand. A scrotalplasty, where you add testicles? That’s extra." Oz's diatribe comes as he declared that taxpayer money will no longer be funding what he called "s-- rejecting procedures for children in Medicaid and CHIP, full stop."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Dr. Mehmet Oz revealed testicles allegedly cost extra for kids having gender-affirming surgery.

According to reports, Oz was incorrect about the cost of the aforementioned gender-affirming surgeries — which are not generally performed on minors. Per the Gender Confirmation Center, the price of a vaginoplasty is between $23,000 and $24,500, and the cost of a phalloplasty ranges from $35,000 and $50,000. Moreover, Transhealthcare.org cites, "It is extremely rare for patients under 18 to receive genital surgery."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Dubs Trans Healthcare for Minors 'Malpractice'

Source: mega Robert F. Kennedy Jr. referred to trans healthcare for minors as 'malpractice.'

At Thursday's press conference, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that doctors who provide trans healthcare to minors "provide needless and irreversible s-- rejecting procedures that violate their sacred Hippocratic Oath, endangering the very lives that they are sworn to safeguard." "The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics lie that chemical and surgical s-- rejecting procedures could be good for children who suffer from gender dysphoria," Kennedy declared. "This is not medicine, it is malpractice."

The Proposed Rules Aren't Laws Yet

Source: mega Dr. Mehmet Oz believes doctors who provide trans healthcare to children are violating their Hippocratic Oath.