Dr. Mehmet Oz Livid Over Cost of Surgery for Trans Minors as He Reveals Testicles Cost 'Extra'
Dec. 22 2025, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
Dr. Mehmet Oz expressed outrage at the alleged prices of surgery for transgender kids.
During an address announcing the Trump administration's proposal to restrict trans healthcare to minors on Thursday, December 18, the Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator ranted about how much it supposedly costs to create genitalia.
"A vaginoplasty — a procedure a child does not need — costs $60,000," he said angrily. "Shockingly, a phalloplasty, the creation of a p----, costs, on average, in America, $150,000 per child."
Dr. Oz Rants About Gender-Affirming Surgeries
The former television personality, 65, continued, "I do believe, with doing some work, that these prices have continued to increase due to increased manufactured demand. A scrotalplasty, where you add testicles? That’s extra."
Oz's diatribe comes as he declared that taxpayer money will no longer be funding what he called "s-- rejecting procedures for children in Medicaid and CHIP, full stop."
According to reports, Oz was incorrect about the cost of the aforementioned gender-affirming surgeries — which are not generally performed on minors.
Per the Gender Confirmation Center, the price of a vaginoplasty is between $23,000 and $24,500, and the cost of a phalloplasty ranges from $35,000 and $50,000.
Moreover, Transhealthcare.org cites, "It is extremely rare for patients under 18 to receive genital surgery."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Dubs Trans Healthcare for Minors 'Malpractice'
At Thursday's press conference, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that doctors who provide trans healthcare to minors "provide needless and irreversible s-- rejecting procedures that violate their sacred Hippocratic Oath, endangering the very lives that they are sworn to safeguard."
"The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics lie that chemical and surgical s-- rejecting procedures could be good for children who suffer from gender dysphoria," Kennedy declared. "This is not medicine, it is malpractice."
The Proposed Rules Aren't Laws Yet
Oz’s CMS also wants to prevent hospitals from offering hormone therapy and puberty blockers to children.
The USDA will even be issuing warning letters to various manufacturers and retailers of b----- binders, which are compressive garments used to flatten the chest area.
Despite Thursday's alarming announcement, the proposed rules are not law yet.
Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, told an outlet, "These rules are proposals, not binding law. Community members, healthcare providers, administrators, and our allies should be vocal in pushing back by sharing the ways these proposals would be devastating to their families and the healthcare community at large."