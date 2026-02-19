Dr. Sumeet Jindal: The Surgeon Bringing Beverly Hills Style and a Mission of Charity to North Carolina

Article continues below advertisement

Today, people have their pick of luxury beauty solutions that combine artistry, science, and innovation. Discerning patients are no longer satisfied with one-size-fits-all approaches. For those seeking high-quality eyelid and facial rejuvenation, North Carolina may not be the first place that comes to mind—until you meet Dr. Sumeet Jindal of JIYA Eyelid and Facial Cosmetic Surgery and NCO Eye Center. With advanced microsurgical skills, a boutique approach, and a reputation as the “fixer” for even the most complex cases, Dr. Jindal is exploring what it means to pursue beauty at the highest level—while quietly making a life-changing difference for those in need.

A Boutique Alternative with a Deeper Purpose While many clinics market convenience and volume, Dr. Jindal’s practice is rooted in exclusivity, individualized care, and a unique social mission. “Our patients have access to our team at every step,” says Dr. Jindal, a board-certified oculofacial and ophthalmic surgeon. “We don’t hand you off or follow cookie-cutter protocols. Every procedure is tailored, every detail is considered.” But there’s more than luxury at work. Dr. Jindal’s clinic reports using the success of its cosmetic and cash-pay services to help sustain a robust charity care program and expand access to vision-saving surgeries for underserved patients. “Everything we do on the boutique side helps us take care of patients who might otherwise fall through the cracks—people on Medicaid, the uninsured, or those who simply can’t afford sight-restoring procedures,” he says. “It’s not just about looking good. It’s about giving back.” The Microsurgical Edge: Precision Meets Compassion Dr. Jindal’s foundation as an ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon helps shape his distinct approach, merging the worlds of sight-saving microprocedures with facial aesthetics. “Operating inside the eye requires a level of precision and gentleness that’s truly unique,” he explains. “When you bring those microsurgical principles to cosmetic eyelid and facial surgery, the results are not only more natural, but also safer—especially around such a delicate area as the eyes.” This helps Dr. Jindal to perform highly specialized procedures such as bladeless laser blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), endoscopic midface lifts, and the ultra-coveted “ponytail facelift,”—which may come with minimal scarring and a faster recovery. “Patients come to us for lower blepharoplasty, canthopexy, canthoplasty, fox eyes, and to address eye bags, knowing they’re in the hands of someone who understands both form and function.”

A “Robin Hood” Model It’s not just Dr. Jindal’s technical prowess that draws patients from across the country. He’s developed a reputation as the surgeon who can correct even the most challenging cases, sometimes even those that have gone wrong at the hands of the world’s most famous cosmetic doctors. But unlike some surgeons who publicize a single annual mission trip, Dr. Jindal’s commitment to giving back is woven into the daily operations of his practice. “In the morning, I performed a charity cataract surgery for a patient who was blind and left seeing for the first time in years. That afternoon, in the same operating room, I revised a Beverly Hills patient’s severely botched eyelid surgery. A week later, both were hugging me in tears. One was a charity case, the other had spent six figures on her face. We improved both their lives. That’s the soul of our practice.” By using the cash side of the business to fund charity and low-cost surgical care, Dr. Jindal’s clinic offers a sustainable alternative to the trend of private practices abandoning Medicaid and uninsured patients. “It’s not the most financially logical thing to do, but it’s the right thing. We want the best of both worlds: world-class care for all, and a practice that can thrive long-term.” This “fixer” narrative isn’t just a marketing angle; it’s proof of Dr. Jindal’s global-level expertise, with the humility and compassion to serve everyone, from high-end aesthetics patients to those most in need. Endoscopic Innovation Among Dr. Jindal’s most in-demand procedures is the endoscopic midface and ponytail lift, a technique mastered by only a select few in the United States. Unlike traditional facelifts or eyelid surgeries that require long incisions and extended downtime, the endoscopic approach uses tiny, hidden incisions and cameras to lift and rejuvenate the face.In turn, patients may see noticeable, natural-looking improvements with minimal visible scarring. “Patients are savvy—they want to look refreshed, not operated on,” says Dr. Jindal. “Our endoscopic methods let us turn back the clock without the stigma of obvious surgery.”