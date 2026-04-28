'Drag Race' Star Eureka Forcefully 'Kicked Out' of Madonna Event After Being 'Treated Like Trash' by Security: 'I Didn't Fit the Aesthetic'

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RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka had a less than ideal experience at Madonna’s recent party. The drag queen, 35, was “kicked out” of the pop star’s Confessions II album teaser event at nightclub The Abbey in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday, April 25. Eureka revealed she had an unexpected celebrity come to her defense as she argued with security, as Julia Fox “tried to stand up for me the first time I was moved” to a different booth.

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Source: MEGA Madonna hosted an album teaser event with Eureka and Julia Fox in attendance.

The reality star told Entertainment Weekly she was “treated like trash at the door,” and things only got worse when she entered the venue. There was "armed security threatening violence" who "then eventually escorted me through the bar,” Eureka explained. She was then "pulled into the booth along with [fellow drag queens] Luscious and Kylie," and eventually "transferred in the booth several times." Eureka believes their efforts were only to make things “more aesthetically pleasing once Madonna was on stage" until she was "removed completely."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @eurekaohara/Instagram Eureka reportedly 'caused a ruckus' at the door of Madonna's event.

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Eureka Argues With Security at Madonna's Event

Source: @eurekaohara/Instagram Eureka claimed she was 'yoked up by security.'

In a video from the event, Eureka could be heard declaring, "Y'all are only bothering me, you’re not bothering none of them. I'm not moving. I promise y'all that." She later added, "I don’t care, I’m not moving. I promise you I’m not, because these are my friends. I’m with my friends right here. All of these people are my friends.” Eureka eventually spoke directly to the camera: "Literally yoked up by security. They’re trying to escort me out the back door, b----. Literally invited into the booth, I’m the only b---- they’re trying to drag out."

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Source: MEGA Madonna has not responded to Eureka's event controversy.

A source told EW Eureka was “causing a ruckus” the second she got to the door and that she was trying to wedge herself into Madonna’s booth.

Eureka Shared an Angry DM Exchange With Madonna's Event Venue

Source: @eurekaohara/Instagram Eureka alleged she was disrespected by security guards.