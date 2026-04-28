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'Drag Race' Star Eureka Forcefully 'Kicked Out' of Madonna Event After Being 'Treated Like Trash' by Security: 'I Didn't Fit the Aesthetic'

Photo of Eureka
Source: MEGA

'Drag Race' star Eureka was kicked out of Madonna's event after an aggressive run-in with security.

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April 28 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

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RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka had a less than ideal experience at Madonna’s recent party.

The drag queen, 35, was “kicked out” of the pop star’s Confessions II album teaser event at nightclub The Abbey in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday, April 25.

Eureka revealed she had an unexpected celebrity come to her defense as she argued with security, as Julia Fox “tried to stand up for me the first time I was moved” to a different booth.

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Image of Madonna hosted an album teaser event with Eureka and Julia Fox in attendance.
Source: MEGA

Madonna hosted an album teaser event with Eureka and Julia Fox in attendance.

The reality star told Entertainment Weekly she was “treated like trash at the door,” and things only got worse when she entered the venue.

There was "armed security threatening violence" who "then eventually escorted me through the bar,” Eureka explained.

She was then "pulled into the booth along with [fellow drag queens] Luscious and Kylie," and eventually "transferred in the booth several times."

Eureka believes their efforts were only to make things “more aesthetically pleasing once Madonna was on stage" until she was "removed completely."

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Source: @eurekaohara/Instagram

Eureka reportedly 'caused a ruckus' at the door of Madonna's event.

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Eureka Argues With Security at Madonna's Event

Image of Eureka claimed she was 'yoked up by security.'
Source: @eurekaohara/Instagram

Eureka claimed she was 'yoked up by security.'

In a video from the event, Eureka could be heard declaring, "Y'all are only bothering me, you’re not bothering none of them. I'm not moving. I promise y'all that."

She later added, "I don’t care, I’m not moving. I promise you I’m not, because these are my friends. I’m with my friends right here. All of these people are my friends.”

Eureka eventually spoke directly to the camera: "Literally yoked up by security. They’re trying to escort me out the back door, b----. Literally invited into the booth, I’m the only b---- they’re trying to drag out."

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Image of Madonna has not responded to Eureka's event controversy.
Source: MEGA

Madonna has not responded to Eureka's event controversy.

A source told EW Eureka was “causing a ruckus” the second she got to the door and that she was trying to wedge herself into Madonna’s booth.

Eureka Shared an Angry DM Exchange With Madonna's Event Venue

Image of Eureka alleged she was disrespected by security guards.
Source: @eurekaohara/Instagram

Eureka alleged she was disrespected by security guards.

The 35-year-old shared a screen recording of her messages complaining to The Abbey on Monday, April 27.

“Not only were all the Drag Race girls treated like we were nothing at the front door but then this happens….” she wrote. “It felt like I didn’t fit the aesthetic and was so unimportant I could be grabbed by security before demanding my release and I would leave myself. Forced to the back door, when I refused to walk the block from the back alley to my car, threatened with violence until one security guard eventually felt bad for me and walked me through the club to leave. I walked out smiling and saying goodbye to people not making a fuss about it to not ruin anyone's time and out of respect for the ONE security guard that saw the injustice and gave me a hint of respect.”

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