Drake Responds to 'Gambling Addiction' Claims in Viral Rant
Drake snapped back at critics who claimed he was a gambling addict after the rapper repeatedly posted about Stake, an online cryptocurrency casino.
“Enough with the Stake posts. Enough with the Stake posts,” Drake said in a dark-lit video of himself talking into his earphones. “What are you, some sort of gambling addict? Am I a gambling addict?”
Drake Claps Back at 'Gambling Addiction' Claims
“Yeah, I’m addicted to being signed to the biggest gambling company in the world,” the rapper jokingly said. “Literally stacking up free rackades, watching my f------ right-hand man skirt off in a Ferrari F12. You’re right.”
“I’m absolutely addicted to blessing my family and friends,” Drake continued. “Pulling up with a Steph Curry pack, a 30-clip to a bus station and giving it to somebody that’s probably been working a f------ 80-hour work week.”
Drake Praises 'Health Care Workers' and 'Single Moms' in Viral Rant
“Shoutout to all the healthcare workers and single moms,” he noted, alluding to how he regularly gives his money to hardworking individuals.
“Yeah, I’m f------ addicted for sure,” Drake reiterated. “I’m addicted to running it up until I’m the president of Canada. We don’t even have a president, so you do the math on that one.”
Drake Fans Comment on 'Gambling Addiction'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After his video made its rounds on X, fans commented their opinions, with many people thinking the rapper should do what he wants with his millions of dollars.
“LOL he is a gambling addict and if he can afford to fund that lifestyle let him,” wrote one.
“The richest distractions always get the most airplay, while the real addictions go unchecked in the shadows. But hey, at least he’s laughing to the bank... literally,” suggested another.
“Drake really out here turning ‘gambling addict’ into a personality trait. Man's making high stakes look like casual fun — only the 6 God could pull that off,” noted a third.
“Bro is just tryna cover up the truth,” a fourth said.
Drake Gives Away $1 Million in 'God's Plan' Music Video
Notably, Drake gave away nearly $1 million during his “God’s Plan” music video to residents of Miami, Fla. The rapper used the video’s full budget to help families he saw during filming, shocking them with stacks of cash.
The song’s video showed Drake as he delivered toys to the children of Miami’s Lotus House, surprised a family with a brand new car and invested in a $50,000 scholarship for a student at the University of Miami.
The 2018 music video was filmed just after Drake had graciously taken part in several other random acts of kindness in Miami, including taking a hotel maid on a shopping spree and paying the grocery bills for every person inside a supermarket.