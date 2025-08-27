Drake's $8 Million Gamble: A Month of High-stakes Setbacks
Over the years, Drake has made quite a name for himself in the gambling world. Whether he is playing casino games or making sports bets, he is known to take risks that many other punters can only dream of. And judging by his trajectory in online gambling in 2025, he is nowhere close to calling it quits. If anything, he seems to be speeding down this high-stakes path as he seeks even bigger payouts. But is this approach working? Let’s take a look inside his pockets.
The $8 Million Loss.
Drake has always been honest about his love for placing wagers. In fact, he also shares which teams he is supporting and whether he has made money from his predictions. So, when he went online and shared a screenshot showing that he had placed wagers close to $125 million, his fans were not shocked. After all, Drake is a high roller, and what may seem like a lump sum to some punters can easily be pocket change to him. But two things shocked them.
First of all, he had wagered this amount in just one month. Even for a wealthy artist like Drake, that is a big investment. Secondly, he had come out of these wagers with a net loss of over $8 million. Again, this is still a huge amount, and people could not help but comment on the losses and share the screenshot on social media. They were also unsure where he had spent the money.
While Drake did not share exactly what he had wagered on, he is known for his love for casino games, including:
- Slots.
- Roulette.
- Blackjack.
Therefore, it is quite likely that the $125 million went into these and other games. And knowing Drake, it’s only a matter of time before he turns things around in his favor. Who knows? The $8 million in the pit could soon trend upwards and result in a profit.
Not His First Rodeo.
One might look at the $8 million loss and wonder just how somebody can lose this much money to wagers. Well, if you know anything about Drake’s gambling history, then you know that people think of him as being cursed, at least when it comes to wagers. After all, when he backs a team with a big wager, it almost always loses. And the following 2025 wagers are proof of this pattern.
- February, 2025. When the Kansas City Chiefs were about to face the Philadelphia Eagles, Drake was so confident in the Chiefs that he backed them with $1 million. In his defense, they had the upper hand and were likely to win. But as soon as the game started, it became clear that the Eagles were likely to win. And the final score of 40-22 proved as much.
- May, 2025. Most people support their home teams, and Drake is no different. So, when the Toronto Maple Leafs were up against the Florida Panthers, Drake backed the Maple Leafs. Call it faith in his team. Or call it that soft spot that we all have for our hometowns. But unfortunately, the Panthers were not about to lose this game, and they walked away with a win. And as soon as the results were out, punters started reviving the whole curse discourse, stating that the Maple Leafs would have stood a chance if Drake had not wagered.
- June, 2025. This time around, Drake decided to split his bets. He invested $600,000 in the Oklahoma City Thunder to win outright and added another $200,000 on a winning margin of 6 to 10 points. At the time of the wager, the Thunder were poised to win as they were leading the series. So, imagine people’s surprise when they lost. Soon enough, people were back to the curse theories.
But it’s not all losses with Drake. In June 2025, he backed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru with $750,000 and walked away with $1.3 million. So, while the curse theory may be an easy way to explain away his losses, we can also just chalk them up to the typical ups and downs of gambling.