DRESSING THE PART: STYLE TRENDS INSPIRED BY ONLINE CASINO CULTURE

Fashion helps us express ourselves in ways that words sometimes cannot. In fact, you can tell a lot about a person based on how they dress, including their personality. And casino players have often used their outward appearances to communicate with other players. They would wear flashy attire on poker nights, striking formal wear for roulette games, and subtle yet elegant pieces on blackjack nights. And while you would think that style went out the door when an online casino real money came along, this is not the case. As much as people may be playing on the go and in the comfort of their homes, they are still borrowing style inspiration from these casino experiences. We cover the top trends in this regard and what you can do to dress the part.

How Have Online Casinos Shaped Our Styles?

Online casinos have created a diverse community of players from all over the world with different socioeconomic backgrounds. It’s thus unsurprising that they have served as inspiration for designers and fashion lovers, paving the way for the following trends:

1. Casino Glamor.

While this is not a new style and has been around even before online casinos came around, it still attracts many people because it is timeless. But that’s not all. This style is perfect for anyone who wants to play out a casino fantasy, look like a high roller, and take their confidence to the next level. So, how can you look the part?

- Women: The idea here is to look glamorous. So, think floor-length satin dresses, strappy heels, bold makeup, and even bolder accessories.

- Men: Get a suit that has been tailored to fit. Then accessorize it with a pocket square, some cufflinks, and a timeless watch. Add some leather shoes and you are good to go.

As for the colors, go for rich tones like gold, black, and emerald. If it makes you stand out while looking like a star who just stepped out of a 20th-century Hollywood movie set, it’s perfect.