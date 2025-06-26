Drew Barrymore, 50, Stuns in Makeup-Free Selfie
Drew Barrymore is not letting anything hold her back, including aging!
The actress-turned-talk show host recently shared a makeup-free snap to Instagram, embracing the magic in turning 50 years old.
Barrymore is officially celebrating her milestone birthday with this post. In the caption, she wrote, "50 = The B-Side of life — where the real magic starts to spin!"
Fans had only kind words to say since the post went viral. Many wished her a happy birthday, while others said her best years are yet to come. Additionally, many praised her for publishing a bare faced photo on social media.
Fans Are Obsessed With Her Fresh Face
"Always beautiful! Happy birthday," a fan wrote. "Thank you for staying natural in a world where plastic surgeries and botox rule (unfortunately). You do not need any of that. None of us do!"
"A real beautiful woman inside and out," another fan wrote. "You are my kind of gal."
"Happy Bday @drewbarrymore. You’re a gem and you’ve been paving the way since the very start. We love you," a third person added.
Almost everyday fans are able to see Barrymore made up for her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, on CBS.
This image comes nearly two months after Barrymore revealed that she hasn't had any cosmetic work on her face. Instead, Barrymore has the goal of being kind and caring toward herself as she ages.
"I haven't done anything and I want to try and stay that way," she said in a behind-the-scenes moment of The Drew Barrymore Show.
She Celebrated Her Birthday on Her Talk Show
In February, the actress celebrated her birthday with a giant surprise. She was surprised with her very own "Drew's News" segment all about her life, hosted by Gayle King and Jane Pauley. The segment began at Barrymore's birth, then followed a timeline of some of her biggest projects. The segment even included messages from Steven Spielberg, Adam Sandler and Cameron Diaz.
Flour Shop founder and baker Amirah Kassem presented Barrymore with a cake designed by her children, Olive and Frankie. The Hollywood starlet was then presented with love letters from each of her children. Finally, the talk show host was surprised with her very own Pantone color, "Drew Barrymore yellow."
She previously gushed about entering her fifth decade.
"It can’t come soon enough," she said of her birthday in January. "I feel like Frodo [in The Lord of the Rings]: I see that brass ring and I’m so excited! I have no issues with aging — this is the happiest I’ve been in my life."