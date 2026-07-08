Drift Launches Science-Backed Home Diffuser Designed to Help You Unwind

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If you want to feel calmer in your own home, then we've got the perfect product for you! On July 8, Drift, the innovation-driven fragrance brand known for redefining scent across the car and home categories, announced the launch of the new Rest & Relax Home Scent Diffuser, a neuroscience-backed fragrance experience scientifically designed to help create a calmer, more restful environment through scent.

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Amid the constant hustle and bustle of daily life, finding time to truly unwind has become increasingly difficult. However, Rest & Relax was developed to help ease that transition through scent. The formula combines lavender, chamomile, vanilla and Dreamwood®, a next-generation biotech ingredient that captures the rich, creamy warmth of sandalwood without harvesting the tree. Designed to promote a sense of calm and comfort, the scent transforms a familiar bedtime routine into a mindful ritual that encourages both the mind and body to unwind. The launch marks a significant step forward for Drift as the brand deepens its focus on wellness and fragrance innovation, responding to growing consumer demand for products that offer meaningful emotional and sensory benefits. “People are increasingly looking for products that support wellbeing in simple everyday ways,” said Jeniece Trizzino, VP of Innovation at Drift. “We created Rest & Relax to help make winding down feel easier. By combining fragrance and science, we’ve designed a scent experience that helps create a calmer evening environment.”

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Source: Drift

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Backed by neuroscience-based testing and consumer research, the Rest & Relax diffuser blends premium fragrance design with functional fragrance technology. According to Drift, 97% of consumers reported feeling more relaxed in the evening after using the scent, while clinical testing found it supported winding down through scent association and emotional response.* The launch also marks Drift's debut in the fast-growing functional fragrance category, expanding the brand's presence at the intersection of fragrance, wellness and everyday living. In keeping with Drift’s clean and design-conscious approach, Rest & Relax is free from phthalates, parabens, and harsh chemicals, and is safe to use around pets and children. *Based on a 3-week consumer study of 38 men & women.*Based on neuroscience testing of 125 men & women.