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Drinkable Collagen Is Taking Over, And this German Supplement Is Leading the Charge

drinkable collagen is taking over and this german supplement is leading the charge
Source: ELASTEN
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May 6 2026, Published 1:48 a.m. ET

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ELASTEN® lands in the U.S. with major awards and a science-first approach to “beauty from within.”

The latest shift in skincare isn’t just happening in your bathroom during your morning or nightly routine, but in your kitchen or anywhere on the go.

Celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, the Kardashians, Jennifer Garner and Olivia Culpo have all been vocal about using different forms of collagen for their skin.

Now drinkable collagen supplements have been gaining traction as more consumers look beyond creams and serums for results that start beneath the surface. ELASTEN®, Germany’s top-selling liquid collagen supplement, is making a push into the U.S. market with a growing list of accolades and a clinical, science-driven approach that’s catching attention.

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A Beauty Routine That Goes Deeper

Collagen production begins to decline as early as age 25, leading to visible changes in skin firmness, hydration, and elasticity. While topical products can address surface-level concerns, ingestible supplements aim to support the skin from within.

ELASTEN® is built around that premise. Its proprietary [HC]-Collagen Complex® is designed for high bioavailability, meaning the body can absorb and transport the collagen peptides to deeper layers of the skin where structural support is formed.

The daily ritual is simple: one ready-to-drink ampoule, often described as having a light, fruity flavor. The goal is consistency over time, with clinical studies cited by the brand indicating measurable improvements in skin firmness, smoothness, and density with regular use.

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Industry Recognition Signals Momentum

As ELASTEN® expands internationally, it’s also racking up recognition in the U.S. beauty space.

The supplement has garnered multiple awards that rely on a panel of board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons, further cementing its status as a standout in a crowded wellness category.

Board-Certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman has also highlighted the supplement’s demonstrably positive influence on the collagen matrix pointing to its role within a broader, holistic approach to skin health.

"ELASTEN represents a new standard in ingestible skincare," said Dr. Dendy Engelman. "I'm thrilled to see this trusted European formula with scientific backing become available to patients and consumers in the U.S. who are looking for proven, inside-out skin benefits."

The Rise of “Beauty From Within”

The concept of “beauty from within” isn’t new, but it’s gaining renewed credibility as brands lean into clinical data rather than marketing promises. ELASTEN® exists squarely in that space, emphasizing randomized, placebo-controlled studies and long-term use.

The formula combines collagen peptides with selected micronutrients, aiming to support the skin’s structure rather than simply masking signs of aging. It’s also designed for daily use, with options ranging from short-term packs to longer three-month regimens.

A Growing Category, A Competitive Market

The U.S. supplement market is notoriously competitive, particularly in the wellness and beauty space. But ELASTEN®’s clinical backing and early endorsements are helping it stand out.

Whether drinkable collagen becomes a long-term staple or another passing trend remains to be seen, but ELASTEN® is betting that science, consistency, and a daily dose will keep it at the forefront.

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