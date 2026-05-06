Drinkable Collagen Is Taking Over, And this German Supplement Is Leading the Charge

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ELASTEN® lands in the U.S. with major awards and a science-first approach to “beauty from within.” The latest shift in skincare isn’t just happening in your bathroom during your morning or nightly routine, but in your kitchen or anywhere on the go. Celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, the Kardashians, Jennifer Garner and Olivia Culpo have all been vocal about using different forms of collagen for their skin. Now drinkable collagen supplements have been gaining traction as more consumers look beyond creams and serums for results that start beneath the surface. ELASTEN®, Germany’s top-selling liquid collagen supplement, is making a push into the U.S. market with a growing list of accolades and a clinical, science-driven approach that’s catching attention.

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A Beauty Routine That Goes Deeper Collagen production begins to decline as early as age 25, leading to visible changes in skin firmness, hydration, and elasticity. While topical products can address surface-level concerns, ingestible supplements aim to support the skin from within. ELASTEN® is built around that premise. Its proprietary [HC]-Collagen Complex® is designed for high bioavailability, meaning the body can absorb and transport the collagen peptides to deeper layers of the skin where structural support is formed. The daily ritual is simple: one ready-to-drink ampoule, often described as having a light, fruity flavor. The goal is consistency over time, with clinical studies cited by the brand indicating measurable improvements in skin firmness, smoothness, and density with regular use.

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Industry Recognition Signals Momentum As ELASTEN® expands internationally, it’s also racking up recognition in the U.S. beauty space. The supplement has garnered multiple awards that rely on a panel of board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons, further cementing its status as a standout in a crowded wellness category. Board-Certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman has also highlighted the supplement’s demonstrably positive influence on the collagen matrix pointing to its role within a broader, holistic approach to skin health. "ELASTEN represents a new standard in ingestible skincare," said Dr. Dendy Engelman. "I'm thrilled to see this trusted European formula with scientific backing become available to patients and consumers in the U.S. who are looking for proven, inside-out skin benefits."