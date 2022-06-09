Dua Lipa Is That Gal In Portugal — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

When she’s not busy headlining world tours, making headlines for alleged love triangles, or doing that *one* dance, It seems Grammy-winning pop star Dua Lipa still enjoys her time off.

Amid her two-concert run in Lisbon, Portugal as part of her Future Nostalgia Tour, the “Levitating” singer took some time to see the local sights, snap some selfies and of course, eat some delicious snacks — all while inspiring our vacation wardrobes with one of her gorgeous, summery looks.