OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Living
LIVING

Dubai Offers Something for Everyone — How to Navigate the Must-See Destination!

Photo of Dubai.
Source: Dubai Economy and Tourism

Here's why you should book your next trip to Dubai!

By:

June 13 2025, Updated 12:30 a.m. ET

Dubai has become a hotspot in recent years, as it offers something for everyone — whether you're traveling alone, with friends or with kids.

From going shopping to heading to the beach, this city is a must-see destination.

detburj khalifadowntown
Source: Dubai Economy and Tourism

View from the top of Dubai is not to be missed!

Dubai’s history is a remarkable tale, as it transformed into a global city over a few decades ago.

It was known for its trade in pearls and gold, facilitated through the bustling souks beside the historic Dubai Creek. Over time, the humble fishing village rapidly changed into a regional trade hub, especially after declaring itself a free port.

dethot air balloondesert activity
Source: Dubai Economy and Tourism

Dubai's history is remarkable.

"1833 was a milestone year in Dubai’s history, when Maktoum bin Butti of the Bani Yas tribe led his people to the Shindagha Peninsula at the mouth of Dubai Creek. He settled there and declared the town's independence. From then onwards, Dubai was regarded as an independent settlement, but still primarily a fishing village," Visit Dubai explains, per their website. "Today, even with all the massive changes the emirate has undergone, the Al Maktoum dynasty continues to rule Dubai. Visitors can explore the city’s yesteryears with a walk along the banks of Dubai Creek. An anchor to the emirate’s heritage, the site is a hub of bustling activity with abras and boats gliding along the historic waterways."

dtcmmuseum of the future
Source: Dubai Economy and Tourism

Dubai has a lot to see!

As a result, Dubai's culture and arts scene is not to be missed.

To develop a greater understanding of Dubai’s customs and traditions, be sure to visit the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) in Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood. Here, visitors can get to know the local culture, its history and its people.

Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood is a cultural district that immerses visitors in the heritage of Dubai, featuring traditional wind towers, art galleries and museums. The neighborhood dates back to the end of the 19th century and is where Dubai’s first traders settled and built their coral-clad houses. These buildings have been painstakingly restored and are now home to art galleries, boutiques, museums and cafés. Explore the labyrinth of winding pedestrianized lanes and admire what many bill as the real architectural jewels of the city – the wind towers.

Residents and tourists can also explore traditional markets like the Gold Souk, Textile Souk and Spice Souk — marketplaces that offer goods and includes over 350 retailers trading tax-free gold of different carats, designs and weights.

The traditional markets provide a glimpse into the city's trading heritage and offer a unique shopping experience.

detjumeirah burj al arab
Source: Dubai Economy and Tourism

Dubai has something for everyone!

There's so much to do in Dubai that anyone's schedule will be packed to the brim!

If you want to go on a little shopping spree, one of the best spots is the Dubai Mall — one of the largest shopping destinations in the world — as it has plenty of dining options, outlets, including Zara, Mango, H&M and Anthropologie and more, in addition to entertainment facilities such the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo.

The Mall of the Emirates is home to the Ski Dubai indoor ski slope and snow park.

If you want to eat, then Dubai's culinary landscape is a melting pot of flavors from around the world.

detsonara camp
Source: Dubai Economy and Tourism

From high-end dining experiences to street food and markets, there's plenty of options when visiting Dubai.

From high-end dining experiences to street food and markets, there's plenty of options when visiting Dubai. In this year's MICHELIN Guide Dubai, 119 restaurants were featured, including the naming of the city’s first ever MICHELIN three-starred restaurants.

FZN by Björn Frantzén and Trèsind Studio were given three MICHELIN stars. Additionally, several other restaurants have been awarded one or two Michelin stars.

MORE ON:
LIVING

dtcm souk madinat jumeirah
Source: Dubai Economy and Tourism

The markets offer goods.

Some of the landmarks include going to the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building at 828m and more than 160 stories, which offers breathtaking views of the city from its observation deck.

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is located on an artificial island off Jumeirah Beach, and billed as "the world’s only seven-star hotel," while Dubai Creek, a historic waterway that offers traditional dhow cruises and a glimpse into the city’s trading past, should be on everyone's list.

detthe dubai mall
Source: Dubai Economy and Tourism

The mall has a lot of stores and an aquarium!

There's many places to relax, unwind and have fun, including Palm Jumeirah, the iconic man-made island boasts a range of luxury hotels, residences and attractions, and Kite Beach, a popular spot for families, offering open spaces and a variety of activities suitable for children and adults alike. Ski Dubai is an indoor ski slope and snow park located in the Mall of the Emirates, providing a unique winter sports experience in the desert, while Dubai Parks and Resorts is home to multiple theme parks including Motiongate, Real Madrid World and LEGOLAND.

dtcmdubai mallafrican couple
Source: Dubai Economy and Tourism

Dubai is a great place to bring your loved one — or your family!

Dubai’s museums offer a rich tapestry of cultural experiences that are inspired by the city’s history of trade, pearl diving and Bedouin life. The Al Shindagha Museum guides visitors through the city’s dramatic development over centuries with a state-of-the-art multimedia experience. A museum ticket will also give you entry to Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House, the former home of Dubai’s ruling family.

Dubai Miracle Garden is a stunning floral garden with intricate designs and sculptures made entirely of flowers.

Museum of the Future is an innovative museum showcasing futuristic concepts and technologies, while Alserkal Avenue is an arts district in Al Quoz known for its contemporary art galleries and cultural events.

dcfd
Source: Dubai Economy and Tourism

Dubai has plenty of museums to explore.

Peak season to visit is from November to March where the weather is sunny, with mild temperatures.

Since Dubai's airport is bustling, the city is a great stopover destination for a few days — or if you want to stay longer, too.

high edit
Source: Dubai Economy and Tourism

Dubai's peak season is November to March.

To learn more about Dubai, click here.

