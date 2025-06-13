Dubai Offers Something for Everyone — How to Navigate the Must-See Destination!

As a result, Dubai's culture and arts scene is not to be missed.

To develop a greater understanding of Dubai’s customs and traditions, be sure to visit the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) in Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood. Here, visitors can get to know the local culture, its history and its people.

Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood is a cultural district that immerses visitors in the heritage of Dubai, featuring traditional wind towers, art galleries and museums. The neighborhood dates back to the end of the 19th century and is where Dubai’s first traders settled and built their coral-clad houses. These buildings have been painstakingly restored and are now home to art galleries, boutiques, museums and cafés. Explore the labyrinth of winding pedestrianized lanes and admire what many bill as the real architectural jewels of the city – the wind towers.

Residents and tourists can also explore traditional markets like the Gold Souk, Textile Souk and Spice Souk — marketplaces that offer goods and includes over 350 retailers trading tax-free gold of different carats, designs and weights.

The traditional markets provide a glimpse into the city's trading heritage and offer a unique shopping experience.