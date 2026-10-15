Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Warns Fans About Becoming Famous: It's 'Fleeting'
Oct. 15 2026, Updated 11:53 a.m. ET
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to his Instagram account on October 14 to share insights with an inquiring fan and his millions of followers on how to become famous.
“I wanna tell the person who asked this question, and for anybody out there who does have a desire to be famous, I love it. You go be famous. You work your a-- off to be famous," he said. "Put it on the whiteboard and reach for that fame.”
Johnson Warned That Fame Alone Lacks Substance
However, Johnson also used his lengthy caption to warn about the hidden dangers of chasing fame without a meaningful purpose.
“But here’s the ‘caveat emptor’ (buyer beware) about fame - fame by itself is fleeting," he wrote. "Has no backbone, no quality and eventually that flame will burn out. We’ve all seen it a million times - people who get 'famous' today, and tomorrow they’re gone.”
Johnson Urged People to Pursue True Mastery
He encouraged people to focus on sharpening their skills and developing genuine expertise rather than simply chasing fame and public recognition.
“Instead of making fame your only priority, try shifting it to making greatness your priority too! Becoming masterful at your craft," he stated.
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'It's Gonna Take Years'
He also noted that things don't happen overnight. “It’s gonna take years (even decades) of hard work," he wrote. "And who knows, maybe your mastery will eventually lead to 'holy s--- this global fame is straight up f------ bananas' 🍌🤣 And that’s great.”
“Either way, your discipline for achieving greatness and always delivering a quality are the things that endure and that people will always connect with ~ for a lifetime," he concluded.
Decades of Hard Work Built Johnson's Success
Johnson's own journey is a testament to that philosophy. After being cut from the Canadian Football League in 1995, he channeled his determination and work ethic into professional wrestling, eventually becoming a multiple-time WWE World Champion and a pop culture icon.
He later brought that same drive to Hollywood, starring in blockbuster franchises such as Fast & Furious, Jumanji and Moana, while expanding his entertainment empire through his production company, Seven Bucks Productions.