NEWS Dylan Dreyer Pokes Fun at Jenna Bush Hager's In-Flight Beauty Routine as 'Today' Team Heads to Ireland: 'This Was My Other Seatmate Option' Source: MEGA; @DYLAN DREYER/INSTAGRAM En route to Ireland, Dylan Dreyer teased her colleague Jenna Bush Hager by posting a photo of her mid-flight skincare routine. Joshua Sila Oct. 22 2026, Published 8:39 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dylan Dreyer poked fun at Jenna Bush Hager's in-flight beauty routine as the Today team traveled to Ireland for a special broadcast. "This was my other seatmate option," Dreyer joked while sharing a photo of Hager wearing a sheet mask during the flight.

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Dreyer Gave Fans a Look at Her Travel Companions

Source: @DYLAN DREYER/INSTAGRAM Dylan Dreyer posted a selfie with Sheinelle Jones before mocking her alternative neighbor, Jenna Bush Hager.

The meteorologist initially shared a selfie with Sheinelle Jones, who sat beside her on the flight. "My seatmate to Ireland!" Dreyer captioned the selfie before joking about her alternative travel companion. The posts offered a glimpse of the colleagues' journey before their overseas assignment began. The group traveled from New York to County Kerry ahead of the morning show's special broadcast.

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Hager Joined in on the Joke

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager embraced the joke, sharing Dylan Dreyer's snapshot of her quirky skincare session.

Hager appeared happy to play along, reposting the photo to her Instagram Stories. "Middle of the flight scaries! Courtesy of @dylandreyernbc," she wrote.

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Tourism Ireland Sponsored the Trip

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Dylan Dreyer traveled together.

The traveling lineup included Hager, Dreyer, Jones, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly. The four-hour program aired from Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare, bringing the regular hosts together for a broadcast abroad. The special featured Irish culture and local experiences. Tourism Ireland sponsored the broadcast, which gave American viewers a glimpse of the country's heritage and attractions. The hosts also shared individual experiences during the trip, with Roker revealing, "Craig did a little sheep shearing." Melvin agreed, saying, "I did, and it went about as well as you might expect." For her part, Guthrie visited the Cliffs of Moher, and Hager and Jones tried falconry. "I don't understand how you're scared of kittens, but this doesn't bother you at all," Hager said. The two then spent some time with two adorable birds named after them, as per TODAY. "Owls are my favorite animals!" announced Hager. Dreyer, meanwhile, took part in sheep herding at a local farm.

A Different Lineup Held Down the Studio

Source: MEGA Laura Jarrett and Hallie Jackson were part of the substitute team that managed the New York studio broadcast.