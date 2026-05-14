Dylan Sprouse on Daddy Duty! Disney Star's Wife Barbara Palvin Pregnant With Couple's First Child

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Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are expecting their first child together! The model, 32, broke the news as she caressed her pregnant belly alongside her husband at the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Thursday, May 14. Palvin stunned in a billowy blue dress, while the Disney alum, 33, dressed up in a tuxedo as he wrapped an arm around her waist.

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Source: MEGA Dylan Sprouse is going to be a father.

The celebs followed up with a shared Instagram post of them smiling and holding Palvin’s stomach ahead of the event. In their Instagram carousel, they featured a sonogram of a baby making a “rock on” symbol, followed by the couple replicating the sign with their own hands. A-listers flooded the comments section to wish them congratulations, including Nina Dobrev, Stella Maxwell and Leah Kateb. The pregnancy news comes nearly three years after they tied the knot in Palvin's home country, Hungary. According to a source, the ceremony took place in a church near Budapest. In June 2023, the couple confirmed in an interview conducted by Sprouse's brother, Cole Sprouse, that they were engaged. "We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," explained Dylan, who had popped the question in September 2022. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception."

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