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Dylan Sprouse on Daddy Duty! Disney Star's Wife Barbara Palvin Pregnant With Couple's First Child

Photo of Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin
Source: MEGA

Barbara Palvin announced she's pregnant with Dylan Sprouse's baby at the Cannes Film Festival.

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May 14 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

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Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are expecting their first child together!

The model, 32, broke the news as she caressed her pregnant belly alongside her husband at the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Thursday, May 14.

Palvin stunned in a billowy blue dress, while the Disney alum, 33, dressed up in a tuxedo as he wrapped an arm around her waist.

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Image of Dylan Sprouse is going to be a father.
Source: MEGA

Dylan Sprouse is going to be a father.

The celebs followed up with a shared Instagram post of them smiling and holding Palvin’s stomach ahead of the event. In their Instagram carousel, they featured a sonogram of a baby making a “rock on” symbol, followed by the couple replicating the sign with their own hands.

A-listers flooded the comments section to wish them congratulations, including Nina Dobrev, Stella Maxwell and Leah Kateb.

The pregnancy news comes nearly three years after they tied the knot in Palvin's home country, Hungary. According to a source, the ceremony took place in a church near Budapest.

In June 2023, the couple confirmed in an interview conducted by Sprouse's brother, Cole Sprouse, that they were engaged.

"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," explained Dylan, who had popped the question in September 2022. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception."

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Barbara agreed that she and her man wanted to break the news "on our time."

"When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, 'Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine,'" she recalled. "That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

In a 2020 video for Vogue, the couple recalled Barbara scarfing down Dylan's burrito during their first date in China.

"Then you asked me to kiss you! That was our first kiss, after you horked down a third of my burrito," the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum teased.

The supermodel insisted she "had to take control" by asking her then-crush, "Are you going to kiss me or what?"

In the same interview, the Victoria’s Secret Angel reflected on her decision for them to get married in Hungary.

"I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way," she explained at the time. "I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

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