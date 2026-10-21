NEWS 'Violating Experience': EasyJet Passenger Is Disgusted After a Grandpa Secretly Took Inappropriate Photos of Her. Staff Said It Couldn't Be Helped Source: @ISABELLAPMAYER/TIKTOK An EasyJet passenger was left disgusted when an old man took an 'inappropriate' picture of her without her consent. OK! Staff Oct. 21 2026, Updated 7:17 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An EasyJet passenger was left disgusted when an old man took an "inappropriate" picture of her without her consent. Making matters even worse was the fact that staff members refused to help her, saying the situation couldn't be helped. The incident was shared by @isabellapmayer on TikTok, who said in the video, "It was such a violating experience."

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An Old Man Took the Woman's Photo Without Her Consent

Source: @ISABELLAPMAYER/TIKTOK The old man kept on refusing and denying any wrongdoing at all, even though the couple behind the woman had already caught him red-handed.

In the video, she stated, "I'm currently sat in Paris Airport, and when I was in the queue to drop off my luggage, I had a man called Mate Laszlo take an inappropriate photo of me without my consent and without my knowledge. And if the couple behind me hadn't confronted him, I would have had no idea." She proceeded to show a clip of the said old man who took her picture without her permission. In the snippet, another man was seen asking the grandpa to "delete the photo" that he "took without consent." But the old man kept on refusing and denying any wrongdoing at all, even though the couple behind the woman had already caught him red-handed pulling off this stunt.

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The Woman Expressed Her Concern

Source: @ISABELLAPMAYER/TIKTOK The woman said that the staff members refused to help her, saying the situation couldn't be helped.

The woman then continued, "Yeah, I feel a little worried. This man then continued to deny the photo was there, wouldn't delete it, wouldn't let me see it, pretended he didn't speak English when he very clearly did." Talking about the security and staff, she said, "The security in the airport also didn't speak very good English, so we couldn't talk to them, and the manager working at the EasyJet desk also said that there was nothing that she could do even though this man was flying with EasyJet." She added, "Whilst I know it's not illegal to take a photo of someone it made me feel so violated and so uncomfortable. I feel so panicky right now and it just feels so upsetting that women have to go through this and there is no law or anything that is against it."

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The Woman Said She Was Scared by the Incident

Source: @ISABELLAPMAYER/TIKTOK The woman also shared that she took a picture of the label of the old man's belongings to have his details.

The woman also shared that she took a picture of the label on the old man's belongings to get his details when he was checking in his luggage right next to her. She went on, "What scares me the most is that if this couple hadn't seen it, I would have had absolutely no idea this man had an inappropriate photo of me on his camera roll." "The fact that he did it in plain sight in a queue surrounded by a ton of people means that he's probably been doing it for years and just getting away with it, and even in this scenario he got away with it. There was absolutely no consequence for him and I was left feeling so uncomfortable so violated so sick," she continued.

She Raised Concerns About Women's Safety

Source: @ISABELLAPMAYER/TIKTOK The woman expressed concern about women's safety in today's age.