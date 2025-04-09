or
Ed Sheeran Says He Still Has '6-Hour Catchups' With Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran said he still makes time to catch up with his longtime friend Taylor Swift despite their hectic schedules.

April 9 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Ed Sheeran knows all too well that his friendship with Taylor Swift isn't going anywhere.

The "Photograph" singer, 34, revealed on the Tuesday, April 8, episode of "Call Her Daddy" that he makes sure to take time out to meet up with his longtime friend and fellow pop star despite their hectic schedules.

"I probably see her four times a year," he told host Alex Cooper, "and instead of catching up the whole time, we have a proper sit-down, six-hour catchups. I think that's a really nice way to do it."

Sheeran, who was the opening act on Swift's 2013 Red Tour, said he particularly grew close to the "Blank Space" singer when they were traveling the world together.

"I think that the period of time I was on the Red Tour...I lived in Nashville, and she lived in Nashville, and we used to fly to and from the gigs together," he explained. "I literally spent every single day with her for about six months."

Sheeran confessed to Cooper that he has reminisced over old interactions with Swift, 35, on his phone.

"I was in these court cases for two years...and I had to go through all my old devices to give them voice notes for the lawyers to have," he said. "Going through all my old texts with people I've known for that long, it was really nostalgic going through."

In 2022, he faced two copyright infringement lawsuits over two of his most popular songs, "Thinking Out Loud" and "Shape of You." Marvin Gaye's co-writer Ed Townsend claimed "Thinking Out Loud" took from Gaye's hit "Let's Get It On," while musician Sami Chokri believed he stole from his song "Oh Why." Sheeran ultimately won both court cases.

Sheeran joined Swift's Red Tour for its North American dates in 2013 and made a surprise guest appearance in select European destinations. He took the stage to perform "Lego House" during the London stop and "I See Fire" in Berlin.

The artists, however, first grew close in 2012 when they wrote several songs together. One of the tracks, "Everything Has Changed," made the Red album, and they performed the duet together later that year at Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In 2013, Swift returned to the iconic concert venue, this time, donned in an "I <3 Ed" T-shirt to support him during his MSG performance.

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Ed Sheeran was the guest on a Tuesday, April 8, episode of 'Call Her Daddy.'

In 2017, the pair co-wrote the hit track "End Game" for Swift's reputation album, with Sheeran even appearing in the music video. They performed the song together in December of that year at Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

The longtime friends' most recent collaboration was in 2022 for a special remix of Sheeran's "The Joker and the Queen" from his album =.

