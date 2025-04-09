Ed Sheeran Says He Still Has '6-Hour Catchups' With Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran said he still makes time to catch up with his longtime friend Taylor Swift despite their hectic schedules.

The "Photograph" singer, 34, revealed on the Tuesday, April 8, episode of "Call Her Daddy" that he makes sure to take time out to meet up with his longtime friend and fellow pop star despite their hectic schedules.

Ed Sheeran knows all too well that his friendship with Taylor Swift isn't going anywhere.

"I probably see her four times a year," he told host Alex Cooper, "and instead of catching up the whole time, we have a proper sit-down, six-hour catchups. I think that's a really nice way to do it."

Sheeran, who was the opening act on Swift's 2013 Red Tour, said he particularly grew close to the "Blank Space" singer when they were traveling the world together.

"I think that the period of time I was on the Red Tour...I lived in Nashville, and she lived in Nashville, and we used to fly to and from the gigs together," he explained. "I literally spent every single day with her for about six months."