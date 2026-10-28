Noah Wyle Says Eddie Murphy Told Him Off at Age 9 After He Asked for an Autograph

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Eddie Murphy told Sexiest Man Alive Noah Wyle off when he was just 9 years old. The Pitt actor told the hilarious story on the "Good Hang With Amy Poehler" podcast in late October, an episode that was released after People revealed Wyle's coveted new title.

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Eddie Murphy Told Off 9-Year-Old Noah Wyle

Source: GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER/YOUTUBE Noah Wyle asked Eddie Murphy for an autograph as a kid.

During his conversation with host Amy Poehler, the E.R. alum shared what happened when he interacted with the comedian. "I met Eddie once when I was a kid. I asked him for his autograph, and I said, 'I really like you on SNL,'" Wyle recalled. "He goes, 'What are you doing up that late?' And I said, 'Can I have your autograph?' He goes, 'F--- off, man.'" Asked how old he was at the time, Wyle answered, "Like, 9. Now I always sign an autograph whenever a 9-year-old needs an autograph from me, I sign that so fast.” (Murphy is 10 years older than Wyle, so he would have been around 19 at the time.)

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Noah Wyle's Daughter Made It All Better

Source: GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER/YOUTUBE Noah Wyle's daughter made a thoughtful gesture.

Thankfully, Wyle's sweet daughter found a way to make the story positive. He told Poehler, "I've told this story in my house, and last year for my birthday my daughter didn't know what to get me, so my 10-year-old daughter printed up a picture of Eddie Murphy and then wrote on it, 'Dear Noah, you're a great kid, Eddie Murphy. She spelled Eddie E.D.D.Y. And I have it framed in my office. It's the greatest gift." He continued, "And she came up with a story, she's like, 'Dad, you're never gonna believe who Mom and I saw yesterday. Eddie. Murphy. And we got what you've always wanted: his autograph.' And then they gave me the gift. She's the best. She's the best."

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Source: GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER/YOUTUBE

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Noah Wyle Was Named Sexiest Man Alive 2026

Source: TAMMIE ARROYO/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Noah Wyle was named Sexiest Man Alive.

Wyle was announced as 2026's Sexiest Man Alive in late October — an unexpected feat for him. "I thought that sounded like a prank — just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me," he quipped.

Noah Wyle Has 3 Kids

Source: RIVER / MEGA Noah Wyle has one daughter with wife Sara.