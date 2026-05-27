Egypt Sherrod Is 'Excited' About Filming 2 New Shows With Her Husband Mike Jackson After HGTV Cancelation: 'It's Been Great to Do What We Love'

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Egypt Sherrod is booked and busy following the abrupt cancelation of HGTV's Married to Real Estate. "One show is called Home Abroad. So I’ve been traveling around, and you’ll obviously find out more about that soon, but it’s been amazing. It’s been great to travel with my husband, see the world and still do what we love, and we’re in production for Married to Real Estate. I’m very excited about that," the TV personality, 49, exclusively told OK! while talking about Spruce Weed & Grass Killer, which was a title sponsor of Bark in the Park at the Mets game on May 12.

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Source: @egyptsherrod/Instagram The star is filming two shows at once.

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Though balancing two shows at once isn't easy, she enjoys doing what she loves. "It’s actually great because Married to Real Estate almost took a year to film 12 episodes. For us, we literally can do three seasons in a year now, so it’s definitely more contained. And we can still live life in between. It still follows our life, so for those of you guys that miss us, we miss you too — and we’ll be back," she shared. Sherrod, who is married to Mike Jackson, is thrilled about this new chapter. "I would say it’s the same thing we’ve always done with our business, just another layer. So I’m peeling back the onion and meeting the people that really help the ecosystem — people that watched me build Indigo Road. Indigo Road is now about to expand into Texas. So we have really grown through the years. We’ve got our real estate division, a full-scale design division and we’re doing our second capsule with JCPenney launching next month," she said.

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After being together for over 23 years, the radio host still chooses him "every day" because he's the "love of" her life. When the two aren't filming, they unwind in a special way. "So we met in the world of music. I was a radio personality in Houston, a DJ. That’s still how we get back to our roots. What people don’t know is Mike is also a songwriter — an award-winning songwriter — so he has an album. We have fun. He writes songs, I listen and critique them because I used to be a music director. We travel a lot together too. We just went to Medellín, Colombia, and climbed El Peñón de Guatapé. It was amazing. It was literally a giant rock, and we had to climb like 750 steps or something. It was insane. Halfway there, we were like, 'Why did we do this?' But once you get to the top, it’s incredible. We just do fun stuff. I mean, he got me to jump out of a plane," Sherrod, who shares three girls, Harper, Kendall and Simone, with her hubby, revealed.

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Source: @egyptsherrod/Instagram The TV personality loves to travel.

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Sherrod is grateful that Jackson pushes her out of her comfort zone. "We’re headed to Vietnam in about three weeks. We’re going to be there for a little bit. With this new show, we get to travel to so many different countries, and I’m really excited about it. We also did Spain, Panama and Oaxaca, Mexico," she shared. She added, "Mike is extremely adventurous. I’m the artsy person. I always want to see the architecture, and how people live, and how much the houses cost. And he’s like, 'Stop working. We’re getting on the boat. We’re going fishing. We’re getting on the jet ski.' So he pushes me to do things that usually I’d be like, 'No, y’all go ahead.' We’ve done ATVs through the jungle, horseback riding through the ocean, where you think you’re gonna fall off and the horse keeps going. We’ve zip-lined all through the mountains. We’ve kind of done it all at this point — not by choice for me most of the time. We jumped in a cenote, and I was clinging to the rocks like, 'How do I get out?' But then you look back at the pictures and memories, and you’re so glad you did it."

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Source: @egyptsherrod/Instagram Egypt Sherrod is a mom-of-three.

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The mom-of-three, who turns 50 later this year, is taking one step at a time and soaking in this time. "I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel happy and joyful. I still have my whole life ahead of me, and that feels amazing. Also, I founded a nonprofit called A Thousand Women Owned. We’re helping fund and provide resources and coaching for 1,000 new women-owned businesses. We’re heading to Dallas next month to do a launch event for that. We already launched in Atlanta, so I’m very excited," she stated. Additionally, Sherrod adores being an ambassador for Spruce. "I have a dog and I have children, so it’s a product I know that I can use around them without issue because it’s safe around people and pets. So boom — Spruce is my family. I have a Labradoodle, and he’s a wild man. I love yard work because, number one, I have a farm. So, I have an herb garden, a vegetable garden, and I can move it around the rocks and everything. I don’t have to worry about it traveling and then being toxic for the fruits and vegetables and whatnot. Then my dog and my kids run barefoot outside. They don’t have to worry about it," she explained.

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Source: @egyptsherrod/Instagram The HGTV alum turns 50 this year.