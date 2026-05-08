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Eiza González Reveals Eva Longoria Set Her Up With Boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov: 'She’s Our Cupid'

Photo of Eiza González, Eva Longoria and Grigor Dimitrov
Source: MEGA

Eiza González joked about Eva Longoria officiating her future wedding to Grigor Dimitrov.

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May 8 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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A familiar A-lister played matchmaker for Eiza González!

During the Friday, May 8, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actress, 36, revealed her friend Eva Longoria set her up with boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov.

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Image of Eva Longoria introduced Eiza González and Grigor Dimitrov.
Source: MEGA

Eva Longoria introduced Eiza González and Grigor Dimitrov.

"Is it true that Eva Longoria set you guys up?" host Sheinelle Jones asked.

"Yes, she did!" González exclaimed.

"I'm sure Eva Longoria was like, 'World's most beautiful person, meet the other world's most beautiful person,'" co-host Jenna Bush Hager teased.

"She's our cupid," González said of the Desperate Housewives star. "She always says, 'I'm going to be in the first row of that wedding.' And I'm like, 'Don't worry, you're going to be initiating.' She's wonderful. She's the best."

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Image of Eiza González and Grigor Dimitrov were first romantically linked last April.
Source: TODAY

Eiza González and Grigor Dimitrov were first romantically linked in April 2025.

The Mexican singer — who suffers from endometriosis, adenomyosis, and PCOS — went on to praise Dimitrov for how "sweet" he is in supporting her amid her medical woes.

"He's calling my OBGYN to understand, went with me to freeze my eggs," she explained. "He was holding my hand through it all, and he's just like, 'What can I do? How can I be efficient? How can I understand better what you're going through? How can I be a better partner?' Having good partnerships, good friendships, with a parent that is supporting you, anything in this process, it's so emotional. So it's nice to have someone that loves you and cares for you."

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Source: @eizagonzalez/Instagram

Eiza González and Grigor Dimitrov confirmed their relationship in May 2025.

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When Did Eiza González and Grigor Dimitrov Start Dating?

Image of Eiza González guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'
Source: TODAY

Eiza González guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

González and Dimitrov first sparked romance rumors in April 2025 when she attended the Madrid Open to cheer him on. They went Instagram official one month later with a collab post celebrating his 34th birthday.

"Happiest bday to the man of my dreams. @grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you," the actress wrote on May 16, 2025. "You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️."

Eiza González Expresses Her Love for Grigor Dimitrov

Image of Grigor Dimitrov supports Eiza González through her medical struggles.
Source: TODAY

Grigor Dimitrov supports Eiza González through her medical struggles.

González gushed over her man at the premiere of her Apple TV+ film Fountain of Youth last May as well.

“He’s so sweet. It’s so nice. He’s always so supportive of me, and he’s very excited," she told Extra at the time. "He’s obviously in tournament right now, so he can’t be here. But yeah, I’m just super grateful for him."

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