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Elena Katherine Moore Investigation Escalates as SLED Joins Probe Into Suspected Death Case

Split photo of Elena Katherine Moore and LPD Chief Terrence Green
Source: @Lexington Police Department/Facebook; @News19WLTX/YouTube

Elena Katherine Moore's missing investigation after police find a body matching her description.

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June 18 2026, Updated 4:46 p.m. ET

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A body matching the description of Elena Katherine Moore was discovered on June 17. Moore was last seen on June 11, after leaving a local Planet Fitness gym in Lexington, S.C.

A body matching her description was found in a nearby wooded area on Wednesday after a tip led the police to North Lake Road and Old Cherokee Road, Lexington Police Department Chief Terrence Green said in a press conference.

Green stated that the body they found at 2:48 pm local time on Wednesday “fits the clothing description of our missing person.” He also added that the coroner will identify the body.

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LPD issued a statement following the discovery of the body, thanking the media for their contribution to the ongoing investigation.

“Chief Green would also like to thank our numerous media partners for consistently and aggressively disseminating the information provided to them,” the police wrote.

“Due to their commitment to public information, LPD received hundreds of tips and leads that have assisted with every step of this investigation,” the statement continued.

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Police Revealed New Details About Elena Katherine Moore's Final Known Movements

Image of Elena Katherine Moore reportedly went missing on June 11.
Source: Unsplash

Elena Katherine Moore reportedly went missing on June 11.

Lexington police said in a statement on June 15 that a missing person’s report was filed on June 12, 24 hours after Moore was last spotted. Per WIS, the report was filed by Moore’s husband.

The outlet also reported that Moore signed in at the gym at about 6:40 pm local time on June 11.

Per the NBC affiliate, she frequents the Planet Fitness gym at 560 Whiteford Way, and that day was no different.

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Image of Elena Katherine Moore was last seen walking into a wooded area behind Lowe's Home Improvement.
Source: @Lexington Police Department/Facebook

Elena Katherine Moore was last seen walking into a wooded area behind Lowe's Home Improvement.

She was reportedly last seen walking towards a wooded area behind a Lowe’s Home Improvement shortly after that. The area is near where authorities later discovered a body matching Moore's description.

The outlet also reported that Moore was wearing an olive-green zip-up hoodie and black athletic pants when she went missing.

Police later released a photo appearing to show Moore wearing the same clothes at Planet Fitness to help with the investigation.

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Police Said Elena Katherine Moore's Behavior Was 'Out of Character' Before Her Disappearance

Image of LPD Inspector Missy Silcox said Elena Katherine Moore was acting 'out of character' before she went missing.
Source: @News19WLTX/YouTube

LPD Inspector Missy Silcox said Elena Katherine Moore was acting 'out of character' before she went missing.

Moore, 39, reportedly works as a fitness trainer at Wolf’s Fitness Center, which is situated a few miles from where she went missing, per ABC News.

LPD Inspector Missy Silcox told the outlet on Monday that Moore acted out of character before she went MIA.

“This is very out of character for her,” Silcox said.

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Image of LPD Chief Terrence Green said that SLED was brought in to conduct a death investigation after a body was found.
Source: Unsplash

LPD Chief Terrence Green said that SLED was brought in to conduct a death investigation after a body was found.

Green said the Lexington Police Department and Lexington County Sheriff's Department requested assistance from SLED as the investigation transitioned into a death investigation.

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