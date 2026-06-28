Elisha Cuthbert's Transformation in Before and After Photos Following Her Hollywood Comeback

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2004

Source: MEGA Elisha Cuthbert has officially returned to acting with 'Every Year After.'

Elisha Cuthbert has always been a Hollywood stunner. In December 2004, The Girl Next Door actress flaunted her signature bright blonde hair during the official launch party for Paris Hilton's fragrance. For the event, she sported a white faux fur jacket with a large floral brooch over a striped shirt worn open at the collar.

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2005

Source: MEGA She plays the role of Sue Florek in Prime Video's romantic drama series.

Cuthbert arrived at the Mann Village Theatre for the Los Angeles premiere of House of Wax in April 2005, sporting a plum cocktail dress with a sweetheart neckline and structured pleating at the skirt. She styled her platinum blonde hair in barrel curls to complete the look.

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2018

Source: MEGA Elisha Cuthbert took a four-year hiatus from acting.

The Happy Endings star was spotted with her husband, Dion Phaneuf, at Craig's in April 2018.

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2019

Source: MEGA She confirmed she stepped away from the spotlight to focus on her family.

During the Los Angeles premiere of Judy in September 2019, Cuthbert lit up the red carpet in a strapless, form-fitting dress embellished with black sequins. She paired the elegant number with pointed-toe evening pumps.

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2020

Source: MEGA Elisha Cuthbert and Dion Phaneuf married on July 6, 2013.

Cuthbert was impossible to ignore in an eye-popping black strappy gown at the 56th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards in January 2020.

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2022

Source: MEGA Elisha Cuthbert and Dion Phaneuf share two children together.

Giving main character energy, Cuthbert graced the red carpet at the Bandit world premiere in a two-toned maxi gown with textured belt design. The ensemble featured a tank-style bodice that cinched at the waist and a flowy skirt that draped down to the floor.

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2025

Source: MEGA Elisha Cuthbert's hiatus began after the birth of her second child.

The Jann actress proved "simplicity is beauty" when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of London Calling in a monochromatic white sleeveless jumpsuit.

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2026

Source: MEGA Elisha Cuthbert said taking some time away from Hollywood 'just felt right.'