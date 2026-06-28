Elisha Cuthbert's Transformation in Before and After Photos Following Her Hollywood Comeback
June 28 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
2004
Elisha Cuthbert has always been a Hollywood stunner.
In December 2004, The Girl Next Door actress flaunted her signature bright blonde hair during the official launch party for Paris Hilton's fragrance. For the event, she sported a white faux fur jacket with a large floral brooch over a striped shirt worn open at the collar.
2005
Cuthbert arrived at the Mann Village Theatre for the Los Angeles premiere of House of Wax in April 2005, sporting a plum cocktail dress with a sweetheart neckline and structured pleating at the skirt. She styled her platinum blonde hair in barrel curls to complete the look.
2018
The Happy Endings star was spotted with her husband, Dion Phaneuf, at Craig's in April 2018.
2019
During the Los Angeles premiere of Judy in September 2019, Cuthbert lit up the red carpet in a strapless, form-fitting dress embellished with black sequins. She paired the elegant number with pointed-toe evening pumps.
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2020
Cuthbert was impossible to ignore in an eye-popping black strappy gown at the 56th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards in January 2020.
2022
Giving main character energy, Cuthbert graced the red carpet at the Bandit world premiere in a two-toned maxi gown with textured belt design. The ensemble featured a tank-style bodice that cinched at the waist and a flowy skirt that draped down to the floor.
2025
The Jann actress proved "simplicity is beauty" when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of London Calling in a monochromatic white sleeveless jumpsuit.
2026
Cuthbert joined the cast of Every Year After at the Empire State Building on June 9 to celebrate the Prime Video series' premiere.
During the outing, she effortlessly stood out in a white, button-down cardigan with lace detailing and a black leather pencil skirt. For her footwear, she opted for open-toe heeled sandals.
Following her acting return, she revealed on Today the reason behind her hiatus from the screen.
"I just felt like I needed to be at home with the kids and I enjoyed every minute," she explained. "And now that they're in school now full time, I feel like I have the space and the energy and the heart to kind of leave them and do it."