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Elizabeth Hurley, 61, Flaunts Her Figure in Bikini After Revealing She Hasn't Been to the Gym Since the '90s

pic of Elizabeth Hurley.
Source: MEGA; @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM

Elizabeth Hurley loves to show off her abs.

Sept. 26 2026, Updated 2:36 p.m. ET

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Elizabeth Hurley is proving she doesn't need a gym membership to stay in shape!

The Austin Powers actress, 61, flaunted her toned figure in a peach-colored bikini while soaking up the California sunshine in a recent Instagram post.

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Image of Elizabeth flaunted her toned figure in a peach-colored bikini
Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM

Elizabeth flaunted her toned figure in a peach-colored bikini.

“I spent my salad days in Los Angeles, and I love being back here again ❤️,” Hurley captioned the Saturday, September 20, carousel.

In the first snap, the model lounged poolside in a strapless two-piece from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection, paired with a coordinating button-down cover-up. She also launched the brand in 2005 and frequently models pieces from her own swimwear line on social media.

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image of Elizabeth Hurley gave a glimpse into her romance with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus.
Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM

Elizabeth Hurley gave a glimpse into her romance with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus.

The starlet also gave fans a glimpse into her romance with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus, 65, including a photo of the pair sharing a sweet kiss as the sun set behind them.

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Elizabeth Hurley Hasn't Been to the Gym Since the '90s

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Despite her toned physique, Hurley revealed she hasn't set foot inside a gym in decades.

“I haven’t been to a gym since the '90s and keep active by gardening and strimming hedges,” she shared in a Monday, September 21, Instagram post. “But with no bushes to trim or weeds to pull in LA, I’m taking time to S-T-R-E-T-C-H.”

The accompanying snaps featured Hurley showing off her abs in a plunging black sports bra and high-waisted leggings as she stretched by the water.

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image of Elizabeth Hurley said she hasn't gone to the gym in decades.
Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM

Elizabeth Hurley said she hasn't gone to the gym in decades.

Her approach to fitness may sound unconventional, but Hurley has long preferred staying active in her everyday life over hitting the gym.

“I believe in gentle exercise and lots of it,” she previously explained, adding that she enjoys walking, stretching and occasionally doing yoga or Pilates.

As OK! previously reported, the actress also aims to walk 10,000 steps per day and has said she isn't a fan of “high impact, high energy sports.”

Hurley revealed earlier this year that working in her garden provides plenty of movement, as she spends her days bending, stretching and lifting while tending to the outdoor space.

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Elizabeth Hurley Isn't Shy About Showing Off Her Bikini Body

Image of Elizabeth isn't afraid of flaunting her active lifestyle.
Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM

Elizabeth isn't afraid of flaunting her active lifestyle.

Hurley certainly isn't afraid to flaunt the results of her active lifestyle.

As OK! previously reported, the actress showed off her toned abs in a tiny striped string bikini while bidding farewell to summer earlier this month.

“Bye-bye to the best summer ever,” she captioned the September 7 snap. “New chapter about to begin.”

Hurley has been rocking bikinis for decades — and she has no plans to stop anytime soon.

As OK! previously reported, the model once declared she wants to “romp” around in bikinis for “many more years”.

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