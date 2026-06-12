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Elizabeth Olsen Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child With Husband Robbie Arnett

Photo of Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Olsen is pregnant! The Marvel star showed off her baby bump as she expects her first child with husband Robbie Arnett.

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June 12 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

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There's a baby on the way for Elizabeth Olsen and her husband, Robbie Arnett!

The Marvel star's pregnancy was on full display in a white button-down shirt, playfully opened at the bottom to show her growing baby bump, in photos obtained by a news outlet on Friday, June 12.

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Elizabeth Olsen Showed Off Her Growing Baby Bump

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Photo of Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett were first romantically linked in 2017.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett were first romantically linked in 2017.

The expectant mom was spotted out to lunch in Los Angeles, and could be seen gently holding her stomach in the photos.

Olsen and Arnett reportedly quietly tied the knot sometime before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

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Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett Sparked Dating Rumors in March 2017

Photo of Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett made their first public appearance in September 2017.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett made their first public appearance together in September 2017.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in March 2017, when they were spotted walking arm-in-arm together in New York City. They reportedly met through mutual friends while on a vacation in Mexico earlier that year.

The Eternity star and Milo Greene frontman made their first public appearance months later in September 2017, when they were photographed at a pre-Emmys party.

Multiple outlets confirmed the couple was engaged in July 2019, with sources revealing the proposal came after nearly three years of dating.

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Elizabeth Olsen Referred to Robbie Arnett as Her 'Husband' in 2021

Photo of Elizabeth Olsen first publicly called Robbie Arnett her husband in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Olsen first publicly called Robbie Arnett her husband in 2021.

The Avengers: Endgame actress is known to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, so she shocked fans when she referred to Arnett as her "husband" during a June 2021 interview with Variety.

Olsen spoke with Kaley Cuoco as part of the outlet's Actors on Actors series, when she pointed out that Arnett had left a book in the room.

"I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic," Olsen said while pointing to a book from the Little Miss book series, which could be seen in the background.

Elizabeth Olsen Talked About Motherhood in 2017

Photo of Elizabeth Olsen spoke about motherhood in a 2017 interview.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Olsen spoke about motherhood in a 2017 interview.

Olsen has long expressed interest in motherhood, previously telling Modern Living while discussing her home renovation that it's something she's been thinking about for some time.

"I was also thinking, 'There’s this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid,'" she told the outlet in 2017. "I don’t know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: 'I think I could raise kids here.'"

The Kill Your Darlings star was previously engaged to Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook, though they split in 2014 after three years together.

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