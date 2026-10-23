Elizabeth Smart Shows Off Her Impressive Bodybuilding Transformation Decades After Escaping Captivity as a Teen

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Elizabeth Smart has made headlines after winning first place in her fourth bodybuilding competition, revealing the rigorous fitness routine that led to her remarkable transformation.

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Source: MEGA Elizabeth Smart won first place in her fourth bodybuilding competition after committing to a structured fitness routine.

According to Robyn Maher, Smart’s fitness coach, the transformation stems from a dedicated lifestyle change. “She followed a plan … healthy meal plan all this time,” Maher stated in an interview. The training program consisted of weight training for five to six days a week, with a focus on specific muscle groups. Maher credited Smart's hard work, noting, “That’s what you’re judged on, you know, when you know, when you get up onstage. And you know, she did really well at this last competition. She got a first-place trophy.”

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Elizabeth Smart Was 'Scared' to Post About Her Body Building Competitions

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Smart received a first-place trophy at her latest bodybuilding competition, according to Robyn Maher.

Smart, 38, surprised her followers by showcasing her athletic physique, sharing a photo of herself in a navy blue bikini on social media. In her post, she expressed her fears about being judged for her bodybuilding ambitions. “I was scared to post about my competitions over a fear of being ‘judged, not taken seriously,’” she confessed. Reflecting on her past, Smart indicated that these feelings resonate with many survivors. “Then this past weekend it struck me how eerily familiar these feelings and thoughts are for too many survivors,” she shared.

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Elizabeth Smart Escaped Captivity at Age 14

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Smart admitted she feared people would judge her bodybuilding ambitions or fail to take her seriously.

Maher noted that Smart competed under her married name, Elizabeth Gilmour, a conscious choice to distance herself from her well-known past linked to her abduction. “She wasn’t looking for any attention. Just wanted to do it for herself and set that goal,” Maher said. Smart’s journey began when she was abducted at the age of 14 from her Salt Lake City home in 2002. After nine months in captivity, she was rescued, and she has since become an advocate for survivors of sexual violence. In 2011, she founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation to empower others and promote change in the fight against sexual violence.

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her Salt Lake City home at age 14 in 2002 and was rescued after nine months in captivity.