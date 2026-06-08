Elkan Is Everywhere Right Now — And If You're Not Paying Attention, You're Already Behind

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If you haven't heard the name Elkan yet, consider this your official introduction — because the rest of the world is catching up fast. The music producer-turned-solo artist has been one of the best-kept secrets in the industry for years, quietly building an enviable résumé behind the scenes. Signed to Big Beat Records and Atlantic Records, Elkan is the creative force behind Drake's beloved track "Nokia" and has worked alongside the rap icon on his last three album releases, including the recently dropped three-album project that has the entire music world buzzing. But 2026 is the year Elkan steps out of the shadows and into the spotlight — and honestly, he looks right at home there.

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Source: Photo Credits: Elkan

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A Collab Made for the Moment Earlier this year, Elkan teamed up with pop powerhouse Becky G for their infectious track "MARATHON," and the result is exactly the kind of song you find yourself playing on repeat without even realizing it. Becky G effortlessly weaves between English and Spanish while Elkan's signature production keeps the energy at full speed from start to finish. The music video, shot across the sun-soaked streets of Milan complete with runway-worthy choreography and undeniable attitude, is one of the most stylish drops of the year. It's a collab that just makes sense, and the chemistry between the two is impossible to ignore. His Solo Moment Has Officially Arrived If "MARATHON" was the warm-up, "Robotic Love" is the main event. Elkan's solo single, released May 4 on Big Beat/Atlantic Records, is the kind of track that was practically made for windows-down, feel-good summer driving. The futuristic music video matches the song's infectious energy beat for beat, and with summer just getting started, "Robotic Love" has every ingredient of a certified song of the season. Stream it once and you'll understand immediately.

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Keeping It Cool on the Drake-Kendrick Drama Of course, when cameras caught up with Elkan recently, there was one question that simply had to be asked — does working closely with Drake mean you're officially out on Kendrick Lamar? It's the kind of loaded question that has tripped up plenty of people in the industry, but Elkan handled it the way he handles everything: with total composure. His answer was thoughtful, measured, and just intriguing enough to keep people talking, without adding fuel to one of hip-hop's biggest ongoing feuds. No shade, no drama — just a guy who is clearly too focused on making great music to get pulled into the noise.

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Source: Photo Credits: Elkan