Ella Langley Questions If She's 'Strong Enough' to Face Constant Public Criticism in Emotional Concert Rant: 'I Signed Up to Sing Music'

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Ella Langley used her stage time in Columbus, Ohio, to address the criticism she's faced lately. Performing on Friday, September 25, the 27-year-old country singer told the crowd she has never had so many opinions aimed at her as she has over the past year, according to a video on TikTok.

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Ella Langley Gets Candid Onstage

Source: @camiscam4 // TikTok Ella Langley's awards season was one for the books, with a record haul of seven trophies in a single year.

She said people have picked apart how she looks, speaks, dresses, moves, sings and writes. The candid moment came just days after her hit "Choosin' Texas" became the longest-running No. 1 song in Billboard Hot 100 history.

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From Self-Doubt to Pride

Source: MEGA Onstage in Columbus, Langley got real with fans about the heavy criticism she's dealt with lately.

Langley admitted the constant negativity got to her at first. "I was like, ‘What am I going to do about this? If this is what I’m signing up to do, I don’t know about this. I signed up to sing music and I love to do what I do, but if this is what it’s going to be the whole entire time, I mean s---, I don’t know if I’m strong enough for this,'” she confessed during an emotional onstage concert rant. “The girl that they’re picking on, is the girl that got me here today,” she continued.

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She touched on tough times experienced when chasing her dreams, recalling, "That’s the girl that rode in a 15-passenger van night after night after night. She rode in a Honda Accord night after night after night, chased her dream, living on bar food, living on tip jar money.” Langley said a dream and the ability to get up every day were all she had. She closed by saying she's "proud of that girl that everybody seems to be picking on."

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Breaking Mariah Carey's Record

Source: MEGA Ella Langley's message to the crowd was that the woman people love to critique is the one who got her this far.

Her rant followed a historic week. According to KMPH, "Choosin' Texas" spent 23 weeks at No. 1, passing Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which topped the chart for 22 weeks. WSOC reports the song had already become the longest-running non-holiday No. 1 in August, topping the 19-week run of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." The track, released last October, was co-written by Langley, Luke D---, Joybeth Taylor and Miranda Lambert. Langley called the song's success "surreal" in an interview with Billboard. After the milestone, Langley thanked fans in a Sept. 22 Instagram video, saying she was running out of ways to describe how she felt and letting her dog show the excitement for her. Carey, 57, has not publicly reacted.

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Ella Langley's Banner Year

Source: MEGA Long before the spotlight, there were endless nights on the road and barely any money to her name.