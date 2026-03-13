Elle Fanning Reveals Surprising Reason She Joined OnlyFans
March 13 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET
Elle Fanning revealed the surprising reason she joined the controversial subscription-based social media platform OnlyFans.
At the SXSW Film & TV Festival on Thursday, March 12, the 27-year-old explained to a news outlet that joining the app helped her prepare for her role in Margo's Got Money Troubles.
Why Did Elle Fanning Create an OnlyFans Account?
Margo's Got Money Troubles is based on the 2024 bestselling book by Rufi Thorpe and follows Fanning's character Margo as she faces financial problems after welcoming a baby and dropping out of college. In order to make money, she turns to the adult website.
Fanning said there "were a lot of things" she did to step into her character's shoes.
“Obviously, I am an Instagram user and a TikTok user. I got to look at that,” the All the Bright Places actress told the outlet. “Also, we had to dive into OnlyFans a little bit. We did create an account for the writer's room, and for me, so I could check out how the website is.”
The Show's Writers Also Took a Deeper Look Into OnlyFans
The eight-episode Apple TV series features an A-list cast, including Nicole Kidman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Marcia Gay Harden and Nick Offerman.
The show's showrunner, Eva Anderson, offered more insight into why a deeper dive into OnlyFans was needed while speaking at a panel following the premiere's screening.
“There was a lot of looking at OnlyFans with the writers, but we all gave consent to each other before we did it,” the showrunner explained. “We were very responsible and we just tried to get as much information as we could before we started.”
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Elle Fanning Had a 'Wonderful Experience' on Set
The We Bought a Zoo actress previously opened up in December 2025 about the "most wonderful experience" she had working on the Apple TV series with her costars.
"I hope people really enjoy the show. It’s a family drama, but there’s also, again, it’s very heartwarming and Margo is such a hopeful character," the Georgia native told Deadline.
Elle Fanning Called Her Character 'Inspiring'
Fanning also praised the original novel, calling it "brilliant and heartwarming."
"She’s dealt these hardships in life, but somehow she always is able to overcome them," the Super 8 star said of her character. "And I think she was really inspiring to play because of that and, and the world is just very specific and very fun.”
Margo’s Got Money Troubles premieres April 15 on Apple TV.