Elon Musk's Mom Maye Almost Rejected 'SI Swimsuit' Cover Because She Felt 'Too Wrinkly' and Insecure: 'I Have Cellulite'

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk's mom, Maye Musk, almost passed up a career milestone because she worried she was "too wrinkly" to wear a swimsuit on camera. The model revealed she was initially hesitant to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, admitting showing off her body made her uncomfortable. At the time, she was 74 years old and had concerns about how her appearance would translate on the cover. “At my age, you have wrinkles and cellulite on your arms and on your thighs, so I prefer to wear long sleeves,” she said. “So, the idea of wearing a swimsuit was very uncomfortable. But then my daughter called me. I told her they were going to be shooting in Belize.”

Article continues below advertisement

Maye Musk Made History With Age-Defying Cover Shoot

Source: MEGA Maye Musk made history in 2022 by becoming the oldest person to cover 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.'

Maye ultimately went on to make history in 2022 as the oldest model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at 74. Her record was surpassed the following year by Martha Stewart, who graced the cover at 81. Looking back on the experience, Maye also reflected on her journey as a model and single mother, offering a glimpse into the self-doubt she had to overcome before stepping in front of the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Wrinkly and I Have Cellulite'

Source: MEGA Maye Musk detailed how she really felt about modeling in a swimsuit for the magazine in her new book.

In her new book, Maye went in depth about her decision to do the cover of the famous magazine, stating, “I was still 73. My skin showed the signs of my weight having cycled up and down so many times in my life, including for each of my pregnancies. I'm wrinkly, and I have cellulite. Swimsuit model?" After getting over her fear, she stated that she felt comfortable posing for the photographer Yu Tsai, even wearing a colorful two-piece bikini. “It was very unusual. I’ve been told all of my life that I’m not a swimsuit model,” she recalled. “When you think of swimsuit models, you think of the Victoria’s Secret models. Those are really special body shapes. So it was a challenge for me. But as I say, you have to take a chance in life. And I knew they're not going to publish ugly photos. At one point, I felt so at ease that I even started dancing with the local people. I was in awe of exploring a new country, a new culture. That's what I love doing. And I got to celebrate me."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Overcoming Her Nervousness

Source: MEGA Maye Musk began to question why she was so nervous to cover the issue of the magazine.

Maye began to question why she was nervous about doing the photoshoot in the first place. “When women go to the beach, they wrap a towel around themselves, but men, they could be obese, and they’re still strutting in Speedos with such confidence,” she noted. “We really have to make a change. And if any man insults your body, well, they can get lost. There’s always going to be somebody who feels the need to trash you. It’s not fair. But it’s all about embracing who you are and not apologizing for that.” Maye added, “Why do I need to color my hair?” You have to do the roots every four weeks, and I used to do them myself. Your hair then becomes very brittle because it’s so damaged. And it grows out. And then I decided to cut my hair short. Soon after, I had four billboards in Times Square. I didn’t feel like a granny. I felt fashionable."

Excelling in Her Modeling Career

Source: MEGA Musk called her children to get their approval before doing the cover.