Elon Musk 'Is a Racist,' Sunny Hostin Declares on 'The View' After Tesla Founder Ridicules Lupita Nyong'o Casting Rumor
Feb. 3 2026, Updated 2:56 p.m. ET
The co-hosts of The View came after Elon Musk on the Tuesday, February 3, episode for his rude remarks over rumors Lupita Nyong'o will portray Helen of Troy in the highly anticipated movie The Odyssey.
The other day, the Tesla founder wrote on X that director Christopher Nolan "lost his integrity" if the casting gossip is true since Homer's character was originally described as a "beautiful, fair-skinned blonde" woman.
'Anyone Can Portray a Fictional Character'
"Anyone can portray a fictional character," Sunny Hostin noted. "Beauty in of itself is subjective. There is no standard of beauty. It doesn’t have to be a white person that plays this part."
The lawyer took things up a notch and listed some of the racially charged statements the tech guru has made over the years.
"I think we have to call a thing a thing when we’re talking about someone like Elon Musk," she stated. "He has trafficked in white supremacy on the internet, on social media, on X, for quite some time. He sparked some controversy just on January 8, calling for white solidarity and warning that white men will be slaughtered if they became a minority. He also posted in September that white people are rapidly diminishing minority of the global population."
Sunny Hostin Brands Elon Musk 'a Racist'
"We know what this is. He is a white supremacist," Hostin declared. "In my view, he is a racist. I think we call a thing a thing."
Whoopi Goldberg had an even more passionate response to Musk and noted Oscar-winner Nyong'o is "also considered one of the world's most beautiful women. So, I'm not sure what you're trying to say."
Whoopi Goldberg Lashes Out at Elon Musk
"You don't actually have to go to the movie," the Ghost actress noted, to which Joy Behar added, "Yeah, what does he care?"
"See, I don't know why you feel the need to speak on this," Goldberg continued before dissing Musk's appearance. "I would suggest looking in a mirror if you have any concerns about people's looks, if this is where we're going."
"And don't bother to try to clown me, baby, I know what I look like!" the EGOT winner expressed. "There are so many things I want to say to you that are rude and awful, but I won't do it, but know that I'm thinking it."
Neither Nolan nor Nyong'o has responded to the casting rumors. The Odyssey releases on Friday, July 17.