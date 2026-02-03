or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The View
OK LogoNEWS

Elon Musk 'Is a Racist,' Sunny Hostin Declares on 'The View' After Tesla Founder Ridicules Lupita Nyong'o Casting Rumor

Composite photo of Elon Musk, Sunny Hostin and Lupita Nyong'o
Source: mega;@theview/x

Sunny Hostin called out Elon Musk on 'The View.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Updated 2:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The co-hosts of The View came after Elon Musk on the Tuesday, February 3, episode for his rude remarks over rumors Lupita Nyong'o will portray Helen of Troy in the highly anticipated movie The Odyssey.

The other day, the Tesla founder wrote on X that director Christopher Nolan "lost his integrity" if the casting gossip is true since Homer's character was originally described as a "beautiful, fair-skinned blonde" woman.

Article continues below advertisement

'Anyone Can Portray a Fictional Character'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sunny Hostin labeled Elon Musk a 'racist' after he criticized rumors about Lupita Nyong'o playing Helen of Troy in 'The Odyssey.'
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin labeled Elon Musk a 'racist' after he criticized rumors about Lupita Nyong'o playing Helen of Troy in 'The Odyssey.'

"Anyone can portray a fictional character," Sunny Hostin noted. "Beauty in of itself is subjective. There is no standard of beauty. It doesn’t have to be a white person that plays this part."

The lawyer took things up a notch and listed some of the racially charged statements the tech guru has made over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin listed several examples as to why she believes the tech guru is a 'white supremacist.'

"I think we have to call a thing a thing when we’re talking about someone like Elon Musk," she stated. "He has trafficked in white supremacy on the internet, on social media, on X, for quite some time. He sparked some controversy just on January 8, calling for white solidarity and warning that white men will be slaughtered if they became a minority. He also posted in September that white people are rapidly diminishing minority of the global population."

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Brands Elon Musk 'a Racist'

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Elon Musk reacted to the casting rumors by claiming, 'Christopher Nolan has lost his integrity.'
Source: mega

Elon Musk reacted to the casting rumors by claiming, 'Christopher Nolan has lost his integrity.'

"We know what this is. He is a white supremacist," Hostin declared. "In my view, he is a racist. I think we call a thing a thing."

Whoopi Goldberg had an even more passionate response to Musk and noted Oscar-winner Nyong'o is "also considered one of the world's most beautiful women. So, I'm not sure what you're trying to say."

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Lashes Out at Elon Musk

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg dissed Elon Musk's appearance after his comments.
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg dissed Elon Musk's appearance after his comments.

"You don't actually have to go to the movie," the Ghost actress noted, to which Joy Behar added, "Yeah, what does he care?"

"See, I don't know why you feel the need to speak on this," Goldberg continued before dissing Musk's appearance. "I would suggest looking in a mirror if you have any concerns about people's looks, if this is where we're going."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg admitted she wanted to say several 'rude and awful' things about the Tesla founder.
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg admitted she wanted to say several 'rude and awful' things about the Tesla founder.

"And don't bother to try to clown me, baby, I know what I look like!" the EGOT winner expressed. "There are so many things I want to say to you that are rude and awful, but I won't do it, but know that I'm thinking it."

Neither Nolan nor Nyong'o has responded to the casting rumors. The Odyssey releases on Friday, July 17.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.