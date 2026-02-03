Elon Musk 'Is a Racist,' Sunny Hostin Declares on 'The View' After Tesla Founder Ridicules Lupita Nyong'o Casting Rumor

Article continues below advertisement

The co-hosts of The View came after Elon Musk on the Tuesday, February 3, episode for his rude remarks over rumors Lupita Nyong'o will portray Helen of Troy in the highly anticipated movie The Odyssey. The other day, the Tesla founder wrote on X that director Christopher Nolan "lost his integrity" if the casting gossip is true since Homer's character was originally described as a "beautiful, fair-skinned blonde" woman.

'Anyone Can Portray a Fictional Character'

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin labeled Elon Musk a 'racist' after he criticized rumors about Lupita Nyong'o playing Helen of Troy in 'The Odyssey.'

"Anyone can portray a fictional character," Sunny Hostin noted. "Beauty in of itself is subjective. There is no standard of beauty. It doesn’t have to be a white person that plays this part." The lawyer took things up a notch and listed some of the racially charged statements the tech guru has made over the years.

ELON MUSK SLAMS CASTING OF CHRISTOPHER NOLAN FILM: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in after Musk weighed in on rumors that Christopher Nolan has cast Oscar-winning Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy in the big screen version of 'The Odyssey.' pic.twitter.com/hRdaQPtUOG — The View (@TheView) February 3, 2026 Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin listed several examples as to why she believes the tech guru is a 'white supremacist.'

"I think we have to call a thing a thing when we’re talking about someone like Elon Musk," she stated. "He has trafficked in white supremacy on the internet, on social media, on X, for quite some time. He sparked some controversy just on January 8, calling for white solidarity and warning that white men will be slaughtered if they became a minority. He also posted in September that white people are rapidly diminishing minority of the global population."

Sunny Hostin Brands Elon Musk 'a Racist'

Source: mega Elon Musk reacted to the casting rumors by claiming, 'Christopher Nolan has lost his integrity.'

"We know what this is. He is a white supremacist," Hostin declared. "In my view, he is a racist. I think we call a thing a thing." Whoopi Goldberg had an even more passionate response to Musk and noted Oscar-winner Nyong'o is "also considered one of the world's most beautiful women. So, I'm not sure what you're trying to say."

Whoopi Goldberg Lashes Out at Elon Musk

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg dissed Elon Musk's appearance after his comments.

"You don't actually have to go to the movie," the Ghost actress noted, to which Joy Behar added, "Yeah, what does he care?" "See, I don't know why you feel the need to speak on this," Goldberg continued before dissing Musk's appearance. "I would suggest looking in a mirror if you have any concerns about people's looks, if this is where we're going."

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg admitted she wanted to say several 'rude and awful' things about the Tesla founder.