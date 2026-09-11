NEWS 'Humanity Is Dying Out': Elon Musk Warns as Aging Population Threatens Social Security's Future in America Source: MEGA Elon Musk, 54, posted that 'humanity is dying out' in response to a Census Bureau report showing people 65 and older now outnumber children 5 and under worldwide. Brittany Vincent Sept. 11 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Elon Musk is again sounding the alarm about falling birth rates, declaring that "humanity is dying out" in response to a new report on the world's aging population. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 54, made the four-word statement in a post on X after data showed that people aged 65 and older now outnumber children aged 5 and under worldwide for the first time in recorded history. The demographic shift behind his warning carries significant long-term consequences for the American economy, particularly for Social Security.

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Humanity is dying out https://t.co/J04M8dV0Ks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2026 Source: @elonmusk/X

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A Grave Warning

Source: MEGA The bureau projects the population 65 and older will climb from 852 million in 2025 to 2 billion by 2060, or nearly one in five people.

Musk was reacting to findings from the U.S. Census Bureau, which reported that older adults surpassed the world's youngest children as a share of the population in 2025. The bureau described it as a historic crossing that is expected to widen sharply in the decades ahead. The population aged 65 and older is expected to climb from 852 million in 2025 to 2 billion by 2060, meaning nearly one in five people worldwide would be a senior, up from about one in 10 today. Musk, a father of at least a dozen children who has repeatedly described declining birth rates as a threat to civilization, has made population decline one of his signature causes to work against.

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Birth Rates Falling Worldwide

Source: MEGA Over 71 percent of the world's population lived in countries at or below the replacement fertility rate of roughly 2.1 births per woman in 2023, up from 45 percent a decade earlier.

The other half of the equation is a global drop in fertility. Over 71 percent of the world's population lived in countries with fertility rates at or below the replacement level of roughly 2.1 births per woman in 2023, up from just 45 percent a decade earlier. Even China and India, the two most populated countries, have fallen below those numbers. The Census Bureau still projects that the global population will grow from about 8.1 billion in 2025 to 10.2 billion by 2060. But the real concern is that there won't be a balancing act to maintain. Smaller generations of children eventually become smaller generations of workers, even as people live longer, leaving fewer workers to support a growing retired population.

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The Social Security Dilemma

Source: MEGA Social Security had about 3.43 workers per beneficiary in 2000, a figure that fell to 2.65 by 2025 and is projected to reach 2.08 by 2060.

For Americans, the trend strikes at the math underlying Social Security. The program is not a personal savings account; payroll taxes from today's workers largely fund benefits for today's retirees, an arrangement that depends on having enough workers paying in for each person drawing benefits. That ratio is deteriorating. In 2000, there were about 3.43 workers for every Social Security beneficiary. That figure fell to 2.65 by 2025 and is projected to reach 2.08 by 2060. The program already ran a shortfall in 2025, when costs of $1.61 trillion outpaced $1.45 trillion in income, with trust fund reserves covering the gap.

Fewer Workers, More Retirees

Source: MEGA The 2026 trustees' report projects the retirement and survivor benefits fund will run out of reserves in the fourth quarter of 2032.