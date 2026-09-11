'Humanity Is Dying Out': Elon Musk Warns as Aging Population Threatens Social Security's Future in America
Sept. 11 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Elon Musk is again sounding the alarm about falling birth rates, declaring that "humanity is dying out" in response to a new report on the world's aging population.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 54, made the four-word statement in a post on X after data showed that people aged 65 and older now outnumber children aged 5 and under worldwide for the first time in recorded history.
The demographic shift behind his warning carries significant long-term consequences for the American economy, particularly for Social Security.
A Grave Warning
Musk was reacting to findings from the U.S. Census Bureau, which reported that older adults surpassed the world's youngest children as a share of the population in 2025. The bureau described it as a historic crossing that is expected to widen sharply in the decades ahead.
The population aged 65 and older is expected to climb from 852 million in 2025 to 2 billion by 2060, meaning nearly one in five people worldwide would be a senior, up from about one in 10 today.
Musk, a father of at least a dozen children who has repeatedly described declining birth rates as a threat to civilization, has made population decline one of his signature causes to work against.
Birth Rates Falling Worldwide
The other half of the equation is a global drop in fertility. Over 71 percent of the world's population lived in countries with fertility rates at or below the replacement level of roughly 2.1 births per woman in 2023, up from just 45 percent a decade earlier. Even China and India, the two most populated countries, have fallen below those numbers.
The Census Bureau still projects that the global population will grow from about 8.1 billion in 2025 to 10.2 billion by 2060. But the real concern is that there won't be a balancing act to maintain. Smaller generations of children eventually become smaller generations of workers, even as people live longer, leaving fewer workers to support a growing retired population.
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The Social Security Dilemma
For Americans, the trend strikes at the math underlying Social Security. The program is not a personal savings account; payroll taxes from today's workers largely fund benefits for today's retirees, an arrangement that depends on having enough workers paying in for each person drawing benefits.
That ratio is deteriorating. In 2000, there were about 3.43 workers for every Social Security beneficiary. That figure fell to 2.65 by 2025 and is projected to reach 2.08 by 2060. The program already ran a shortfall in 2025, when costs of $1.61 trillion outpaced $1.45 trillion in income, with trust fund reserves covering the gap.
Fewer Workers, More Retirees
Those reserves are finite. The 2026 Social Security Trustees' Report projects that the fund covering retirement and survivor benefits will run out of reserves in the fourth quarter of 2032. After that, additional revenue would cover only about 78 percent of scheduled benefits unless Congress acts.
Part of the problem, according to the report, is falling birth rates. They recently lowering their long-term fertility assumption and called that change the largest single contributor to the program's increased deficit.
Whether Musk's warning about civilization and Social Security's funding gap are prophetic about the future, the idea is the same: more retirees living longer supported by relatively fewer workers could end up a net negative for humanity.