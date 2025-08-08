Article continues below advertisement

Elsa Hosk just turned heads with her bold twist on gym wear. The 35-year-old supermodel was spotted out and about in a sheer white ribbed tank, going completely braless and letting her nipples peek through. She teamed the daring top with light gray leggings that perfectly hugged her curves in all the right places.

She casually threw a gray sweatshirt over her shoulders, toted a beige designer bag, and topped off the look with oversized sunglasses. Hosk then finished the look with a fresh pair of Alo sneakers. “The new @alo sneakers 🤍,” she wrote alongside the post.

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram Elsa Hosk wore a sheer white tank and leggings in a bold athleisure look.

One snap showed Hosk sitting by the road, casually setting her Birkin bag on the gravel like it was no big deal. She also struck a relaxed pose against a concrete wall, letting the laid-back outfit and moody aesthetic do the talking.

Naturally, fans were quick to chime in. “Love themmmmm,” one follower gushed, while another added, “Neutrals on you seem so colorful nonetheless." “Cool pics and sneakers. Pic 5 is my favorite ❤️,” another said. One fan couldn’t resist teasing her, writing, “😂 Dang put Hermes bag on the floor just causally bag.”

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram The model's outfit consisted of a Birkin bag, Alo sneakers and oversized sunglasses.

As for how she keeps that sculpted figure, Hosk previously opened up about her workout routine, explaining she loves “dance cardio” mixed with “lots of toning moves for the glutes, legs, and arms.”

"I do take days off when my body's exhausted, but I'm really trying to keep up the work six, seven times a week until the show is on," she told Elle.

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram Elsa Hosk said she keeps fit by doing dance cardio.

Instead of lifting heavy, she leans into bodyweight exercises. "I just get agh, 'I don't like this!' Heavy weights can make me really angry," she explained.

When it comes to food, she keeps things clean. "Every year I learn more about what works for me and what doesn't. I think it's really all about balance," she shared.

"I try to stay away from processed food and eat organic with lots of vegetables and really nourishing foods to keep me strong. You have to eat properly to do the show because it's a lot of energy — and the runway is long!" she added. "The happier I am and the less rules I put on myself, the better I look. It just comes across in a different way."

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram The model said she's been 'doing a lot of facials' to keep her skin glowing.

She also shared another secret. "I've been doing a lot of facials because I like to keep my skin really clear. It was during Paris Fashion Week and I was like, 'What do you mean you're going to take my blood and put it in a cream?’” she divulged.