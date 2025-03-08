Elsa Hosk's Hottest Skin-Baring Moments: See the Sizzling Photos
Elsa Hosk Shared Her NSFW Look
Elsa Hosk went on a beach trip without a stitch on, giving her followers a clear view of her curves.
In the August 2024 snaps, the Swedish fashion model turned heads and dropped jaws by stepping out in her birthday suit. She achieved her daring look without revealing her modesty, using her hands and legs to cover her lady bits.
"Slice of summer🌊," Hosk shared in the caption.
Pretty in Pink
Hosk rocked her girly but bold look in a light pink oversized blazer paired with a white and pink bikini set with ruffled edges from swimwear line Heavy Manners. She completed her look with massive sunglasses, white socks and a pair of black leather loafers.
"One scoop of vanilla with sprinkles 😋 @heavymanners," she captioned the carousel of photos.
A Barbie Girl in the Barbie World
The Helsa Studio founder put her ripped physique on display, posing beachside in a pink bikini top and matching high-leg bottom. She skipped the accessories during the outing and let her curves take center stage.
"Really obsessed with this suit💕 @heavymanners X ME is finallyyyy in stock on heavymanners.com and @fwrd 💖💖💖," Hosk shared in the caption of the July 2024 post.
Beach Day
For her June 2024 vacation, Hosk kept it classy by wearing a black halter-style bikini top, high-waisted trousers and a black belt. She stunned in the mirror selfie with her clean girl look, emphasizing her minimalist but splendid beauty.
Bikini Babe
"Not your Barbie💓💖👙 One of my favorite prints from @heavymanners x @hoskelsa," the Swedish beauty captioned a June 2024 photoset, looking radiant as she struck a pose in a flirty two-piece bikini.
Elsa Hosk Enjoyed the Ocean Breeze
The mom-of-one made the most of the summer heat while flaunting her fit beach body in a red and white patterned bikini. She complemented her look with red earrings and a matching shoulder bag.
It Was All Yellow
Hosk looked brighter than the sun in an all-yellow ensemble in a May 2024 post, displaying her fit figure in a patterned bikini top and a low-rise bottom. She amped up her look with a yellow cover-up, sunglasses and a handbag.
Fun Sicily Vacation
During a May 2024 getaway to Sicily, the blonde beauty wowed in a black one-piece swimsuit with a cutout detail in the middle. She let its high-leg design accentuate her toned and slim legs.
Elsa Hosk Bared It All
Hosk left little to the imagination with her breathtaking proportions in a series of topless photos in April 2024. She embraced minimal coverage, concealing her bare chest with her hands while adorning her sculpted midsection with delicate sea shells.