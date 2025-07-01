Emilia Vaughn Transforms Doubt into Strength in 'Limbo'

" Limbo " is a gentle track that feels light and calm yet is also full of nuances, where every detail contributes to an introspective atmosphere filled with melancholy and intimacy.

The track is a delicate ballad that avoids grand constructions or loudness in favor of stillness, space, and subtlety. It talks about what it means to be emotionally stuck, the fear of moving forward, and the sadness of looking back, but in the midst of it all, the small hope of finding your way again.

Recorded in various studios with live musicians, "Limbo" is a truthful portrayal of what it feels like to be stuck, not knowing how to move forward. In fact, the song was written at a time when the author felt insecure about her abilities, full of doubts, and creative blocks. In the midst of that moment, and as a reminder to trust ourselves, producer Matt Rollings heard the single and decided to use it as the main theme for his class at Berklee College of Music.

This vote of confidence from Rollings was key for Emilia, as it restored her confidence in her art and helped "Limbo" come to life after having been stagnant for a long time.