Emily Mai Says OnlyFans Helps Her Be a 'Better Mom' to Her 2 Kids: 'I Enjoy This Line of Work'

Adult content creator Emily Mai believes her work on OnlyFans enriches her life. “I definitely feel like it makes me a better mom,” Mai told Us Weekly, drawing a comparison to her previous job as a stripper, where overnight shifts exhausted her for the next day. “You’d do 12-hour shifts, and then the next day I’m exhausted from being up all night. So, if I was dancing right now, I would just be tired from working all night.”

Source: @itsemilymai/Instagram Emily Mai opened up about her struggles before joining OnlyFans.

Previously involved in corporate work, Mai recalled being away from home from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. “There is a big chunk of the day that I just wouldn’t be around my kids,” she shared. “I know for a lot of people they don’t have that choice. But for me, I have this choice because I enjoy being sexual. I enjoy this line of work.”

Source: @itsemilymai/Instagram Emily Mai shared that she has been more present with her children since leaving her previous job.

A typical day for Mai starts early as she prepares for work before getting her kids ready for school. “Then I pick them up from school, and then we do whatever we do after school. We go play, or we go to their after-school activities, and then I work again when they’re asleep,” she said. “My job is so flexible because they just have all this time with me.”

Mai noted her job allows her to travel with her children, saying, “We can go on all these holidays but our family income doesn’t suffer, basically.” She built a six-figure career on OnlyFans and pointed out that her kids “don’t know any different” about her work, saying they perceive her as “always around.” “They haven’t had to experience, like, ‘Oh, why are you leaving us all day?'” she said. “I just have all this time for them. And that’s why I chose this line of work.”

Source: @itsemilymai/Instagram Emily Mai embraces the flexibility she has in her current job.

While her children think her job is simply “computer work,” she plans to explain her career to them when they’re older. “I’m not making content around my kids. I’m not showing them my content. I’m just their mom,” Mai explained. “When they are not around me — because they’re asleep, they’re at school, whatever it is, that’s when I am a creator. There’s separation between the two identities.”

Though her system works well for her, other parents sometimes struggle to understand. “A particular mom at the moment [is] really on the attack because she just can’t fathom that there can be a separation,” Mai said. “It’s like, ‘Yes, I am a creator and I work many hours every day as a creator, but as soon as my children are in my care, I stop being a creator and I’m their mom.’”

Source: @itsemilymai/Instagram Emily Mai shared that she keeps her life as a mom and content creator separate.