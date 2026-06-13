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Emily Ratajkowski Under Fire for 'Sexualizing Breastfeeding' in 'Uncomfortable' Busty Photoshoot With Fake Baby

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: MEGA; @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski was criticized for sharing a cleavage-baring photo while posing with a fake baby.

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June 13 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

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Emily Ratajkowski is facing backlash after critics accused her of "sexualizing breastfeeding" by posing with a fake baby in a series of cleavage-baring photos.

The My Body author, 35, shared behind-the-scenes photos from a recent photoshoot via Instagram on Friday, June 12, wearing an open leather jacket with nothing underneath, putting her cleavage on full display.

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Emily Ratajkowski Posed With Fake Baby

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Photo of Emily Ratajkowski posed with a fake baby in new photos shared via Instagram.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski posed with a fake baby in new photos shared via Instagram.

Ratajkowski's brunette hair was styled in loose waves and she paired the look with a glamorous full face of makeup.

She raised eyebrows by cradling a fake baby to her chest to mimic breastfeeding while holding a glass of wine in her other hand.

"bts for my essay MOTHERF------- for @nymag online now! link in bio," she captioned the carousel of photos.

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Emily Ratajkowski Faced Major Backlash for Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski was ripped by her followers for 'sexualizing breastfeeding.'
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski was ripped by her followers for 'sexualizing breastfeeding.'

The photos sparked a debate on social media, with many calling out the model for placing a child "in a context that's meant to be perceived as sexual or provocative."

"This is so…uncomfortable. It doesn’t even seem like art," one user wrote in the comments section, while another user added, "Was it necessary to sexualize breastfeeding?"

"Nobody is saying breastfeeding should be taboo. That's not the issue. The issue is turning it into a 'sensual' photoshoot while a baby is attached to your b-----. It's weird, uncomfortable, and honestly hard to look at," a third pointed out. "Maybe the message you're trying to send is a good one, but these images completely distract from it. Instead of focusing on your point, people are going to focus on the photos themselves — and not in the way you intended."

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Emily Ratajkowski Shared Several Bombshell Revelations

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski revealed she and her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear McClard, stopped having s-- six months after welcoming their son.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski revealed she and her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear McClard, stopped having s-- six months after welcoming their son.

The photos come as the influencer wrote a lengthy essay for The Cut, where she made several bombshell revelations, including how she and ex-husband, Sebastian Bear McClard, stopped having s-- six months after the birth of their son, Sylvester.

"Less than a year later, we separated," she recounted.

The model explained that she hated the "condescending way" people looked at her following the 2022 split and decided to "f---" her way into a "new kind of woman."

Emily Ratajkowski Went on Hookup 'Mania'

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski dated a DJ who told her that 'incest runs' in his family.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski dated a DJ who told her that 'incest runs' in his family.

Ratajkowski revealed she went on a hookup "mania" and eventually concluded that "men raised in New York are uniquely disturbed characters from man h---," highlighting a time with a DJ who told her "incest runs" in his family.

"There was Vegan Graffiti Artist with impeccable posture,” Ratajkowski said as she listed her former conquests. “Chef who thought he might have chlamydia, Spanish Gen-Zer who couldn’t stop sending me n-----, heavily self-medicated Son of a Billionaire with questionable politics, several Italians, and, of course, another DJ."

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