Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads in Sheer, Bondage-Inspired Leather Lingerie: See Photos
Emily Ratajkowski is leaving little to the imagination.
The model, 34, who is no stranger to barely-there styles, turned heads in a plunging leather top that crossed around her body, highlighting her small waist in new photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, August 24.
Emily Ratajkowski Turned Heads in New Photos
“Like a totally important designer,” Ratajkowski joked in the snap's caption.
The Gone Girl actress paired the bondage-inspired top with low-rise, sheer black capris. The racy pants featured see-through side panels that connected to a tiny G-string for a lingerie-inspired effect. The Lying and Stealing star finished the look with sassy pointy-toed heels.
Emily Ratajkowski Stunned in Lingerie-Inspired Looks
“Wow! This fit was MADE for you!” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, “Oh my g-- I just fell to my knees.”
“EXCUSE MOI,” singer Charlie XCX chimed in.
Emily Ratajkowski Filed for Divorce in 2022
Ratajkowski’s stunning photos come one month after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, 38, was finalized. The brunette bombshell filed for divorce in 2022 after claims of infidelity. Following their messy split, the My Body writer opened up about her journey toward healing.
“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she told a news outlet in October 2022 about being single. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”
Emily Ratajkowski Continues to Push Societal Norms
Ratajkowski has stayed focused on being a mother to her son, Sly, whom she shares with her ex-husband. Continuing to push societal norms as a parent, Ratajkowski made a point to pick up her son from school in full glam and high heels.
“Oh, I was definitely dressed up compared to them. I think that’s actually one of the ways I really enjoy being subversive with motherhood. There’s so much around what a mom should look like,” the Too Much actress explained to Elle UK in June. “I know what kind of mom I am, and I only deeply care about my son’s reaction to that. Anybody else who has opinions about me as a mother because of the way I dress — it’s just so inconsequential.”