or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Emily Ratajkowski
OK LogoNEWS

Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads in Sheer, Bondage-Inspired Leather Lingerie: See Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: MEGA; @emrata/Instagram

Model Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in a plunging leather top with lingerie-inspired straps that crisscrossed her slim physique in new steamy photos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 25 2025, Updated 5:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski is leaving little to the imagination.

The model, 34, who is no stranger to barely-there styles, turned heads in a plunging leather top that crossed around her body, highlighting her small waist in new photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, August 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Turned Heads in New Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski posed in a bondage-inspired outfit.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski posed in a bondage-inspired outfit.

“Like a totally important designer,” Ratajkowski joked in the snap's caption.

The Gone Girl actress paired the bondage-inspired top with low-rise, sheer black capris. The racy pants featured see-through side panels that connected to a tiny G-string for a lingerie-inspired effect. The Lying and Stealing star finished the look with sassy pointy-toed heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Stunned in Lingerie-Inspired Looks

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski fans loved her new photo series.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski fans loved her new photo series.

“Wow! This fit was MADE for you!” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, “Oh my g-- I just fell to my knees.”

“EXCUSE MOI,” singer Charlie XCX chimed in.

MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Filed for Divorce in 2022

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022.

Ratajkowski’s stunning photos come one month after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, 38, was finalized. The brunette bombshell filed for divorce in 2022 after claims of infidelity. Following their messy split, the My Body writer opened up about her journey toward healing.

“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she told a news outlet in October 2022 about being single. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

Emily Ratajkowski Continues to Push Societal Norms

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski continues to push societal norms as a mother.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski continues to push societal norms as a mother.

Ratajkowski has stayed focused on being a mother to her son, Sly, whom she shares with her ex-husband. Continuing to push societal norms as a parent, Ratajkowski made a point to pick up her son from school in full glam and high heels.

“Oh, I was definitely dressed up compared to them. I think that’s actually one of the ways I really enjoy being subversive with motherhood. There’s so much around what a mom should look like,” the Too Much actress explained to Elle UK in June. “I know what kind of mom I am, and I only deeply care about my son’s reaction to that. Anybody else who has opinions about me as a mother because of the way I dress — it’s just so inconsequential.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.