NEWS Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads in Sheer, Bondage-Inspired Leather Lingerie: See Photos Source: MEGA; @emrata/Instagram Model Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in a plunging leather top with lingerie-inspired straps that crisscrossed her slim physique in new steamy photos. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 25 2025, Updated 5:12 p.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski is leaving little to the imagination. The model, 34, who is no stranger to barely-there styles, turned heads in a plunging leather top that crossed around her body, highlighting her small waist in new photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, August 24.

Emily Ratajkowski Turned Heads in New Photos

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski posed in a bondage-inspired outfit.

“Like a totally important designer,” Ratajkowski joked in the snap's caption. The Gone Girl actress paired the bondage-inspired top with low-rise, sheer black capris. The racy pants featured see-through side panels that connected to a tiny G-string for a lingerie-inspired effect. The Lying and Stealing star finished the look with sassy pointy-toed heels.

Emily Ratajkowski Stunned in Lingerie-Inspired Looks

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski fans loved her new photo series.

“Wow! This fit was MADE for you!” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, “Oh my g-- I just fell to my knees.” “EXCUSE MOI,” singer Charlie XCX chimed in.

Emily Ratajkowski Filed for Divorce in 2022

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022.

Ratajkowski’s stunning photos come one month after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, 38, was finalized. The brunette bombshell filed for divorce in 2022 after claims of infidelity. Following their messy split, the My Body writer opened up about her journey toward healing. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she told a news outlet in October 2022 about being single. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

Emily Ratajkowski Continues to Push Societal Norms

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski continues to push societal norms as a mother.