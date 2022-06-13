Inside Emily Ratajkowski's Swoon-Worthy Street Style — Get The Look
Earlier this weekend, model Emily Ratajkowski made headlines after she was spotted strolling around New York City — sunflowers in tow — sporting an adorable three-piece cream-colored knit set.
Although her monochrome look was enough to provide breezy wardrobe inspiration all summer long, the My Body author managed to achieve something even greater with her Tribeca stroll — inadvertently teaching a master class in accessorizing. Ratajkowski added an extra element of fun with Y2K-inspired, jewelry, tapping a cute, chunky necklace and clear sunglasses to cap off the look.
But this summer afternoon walk isn’t the first time Ratajkowski has dared to experiment with fashion. Long before she put her signature, daring spin on celebrity fashion — the sparkly, winged headpiece she wore to the 2019 Met Gala and the bold yellow zebra print coat she rocked last winter — it seems the star had always had a penchant for pushing the envelope when it came to style.
“In high school, I had a serious grunge phase,” Ratajkowski told Grazia of her journey last month. “I was wearing flannels and a little black choker; dresses that were very short but oversized; thigh-high stockings, stuff like that.”
Although when Ratajkowski first started her full-time career as a model she said she “felt intimidated by fashion,” and as if “there were so many rules,” the model cites inner confidence — the kind that comes with age — for helping her feel more at ease with her fashion sense.
“As I grew up and became more comfortable with myself, more of a woman, I was like, ‘This can be fun.’” she shared. “Breaking the rules intentionally, understanding the history of fashion in the way I hadn’t before. Pulling from that.’”