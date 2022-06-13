OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Shopping > Emily Ratajkowski
OK LogoSHOPPING

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's Swoon-Worthy Street Style — Get The Look

emratamain
Source: Getty Images
By:

Jun. 13 2022, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Earlier this weekend, model Emily Ratajkowski made headlines after she was spotted strolling around New York City — sunflowers in tow — sporting an adorable three-piece cream-colored knit set.

Although her monochrome look was enough to provide breezy wardrobe inspiration all summer long, the My Body author managed to achieve something even greater with her Tribeca stroll — inadvertently teaching a master class in accessorizing. Ratajkowski added an extra element of fun with Y2K-inspired, jewelry, tapping a cute, chunky necklace and clear sunglasses to cap off the look.

Article continues below advertisement
emratafeature
Source: Getty Images

But this summer afternoon walk isn’t the first time Ratajkowski has dared to experiment with fashion. Long before she put her signature, daring spin on celebrity fashion — the sparkly, winged headpiece she wore to the 2019 Met Gala and the bold yellow zebra print coat she rocked last winter — it seems the star had always had a penchant for pushing the envelope when it came to style.

Source: @emrata/Instagram

“In high school, I had a serious grunge phase,” Ratajkowski told Grazia of her journey last month. “I was wearing flannels and a little black choker; dresses that were very short but oversized; thigh-high stockings, stuff like that.”

Although when Ratajkowski first started her full-time career as a model she said she “felt intimidated by fashion,” and as if “there were so many rules,” the model cites inner confidence — the kind that comes with age — for helping her feel more at ease with her fashion sense.

“As I grew up and became more comfortable with myself, more of a woman, I was like, ‘This can be fun.’” she shared. “Breaking the rules intentionally, understanding the history of fashion in the way I hadn’t before. Pulling from that.’”

Article continues below advertisement
anthro

Anthropologie’s English Factory Two-Piece Top and Shorts Set retails for $170 at anthropologie.com.

freepeople
Source: Free People

Free People’s Roxanne Set retails for $128 at freepeople.com.

Article continues below advertisement
pearlnecklace
Source: Blue Nile

Blue Nile’s Freshwater Cultured Pearl Cluster Necklace retails for $490 at bluenile.com.

charmnecklace
Source: Frasier Sterling

Frasier Sterling’s Custom Lucky You Choker retails for $68 at frasiersterling.com.

glasses
Source: Warby Parker

Warby Parker’s Haskell sunglasses retail for $95 at warbyparker.com.

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.