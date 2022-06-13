Inside Emily Ratajkowski's Swoon-Worthy Street Style — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Earlier this weekend, model Emily Ratajkowski made headlines after she was spotted strolling around New York City — sunflowers in tow — sporting an adorable three-piece cream-colored knit set.

Although her monochrome look was enough to provide breezy wardrobe inspiration all summer long, the My Body author managed to achieve something even greater with her Tribeca stroll — inadvertently teaching a master class in accessorizing. Ratajkowski added an extra element of fun with Y2K-inspired, jewelry, tapping a cute, chunky necklace and clear sunglasses to cap off the look.