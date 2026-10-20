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Emily Ratajkowski Dazzles in Tight Red Dress as She Takes Sultry Photos With Her Boyfriend

Split of Emily Ratajkowski; Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras/
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA; @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski looked amazing as she posed with her boyfriend.

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Oct. 20 2026, Updated 10:45 a.m. ET

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Emily Ratajkowski looked completely stunning at a star-studded event this weekend, showing off her body in a tight dress.

For the 2026 Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, October 17, the star wore an electrifying, form-fitting red gown with a plunging neckline, keeping the rest of the look subtle with her hair worn down and a sultry makeup look.

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Emily Ratajkowski Looked Red-Hot for the Academy Museum Gala

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Photo of Emily Ratajkowski wore red to the Academy Museum Gala.
Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski wore red to the Academy Museum Gala.

The model took a second to post alongside her boyfriend, Romain Gavras, who wore a sleek black suit and tie and dark sunglasses.

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Emily Ratajkowski Posed With Boyfriend Romain Gavras

image of The star posed with Romain Gavras.
Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

The star posed with Romain Gavras.

The two embraced while posing both ahead of the event and on the red carpet.

Her comments section was a little mean-spirited.

"Two people pretending to be too cool to smile," one person said.

"I feel 🚩 energy," wrote someone else.

"D--- Em, I know you can do better than this," commented a third.

In a previous post, Ratajkowski shared a video from the red carpet, captioning it simply, "academy gala tonight with my love."

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Who Is Romain Gavras?

Photo of Gavras previously dated Dua Lipa.
Source: TOT/MEGA

Gavras previously dated Dua Lipa.

Ratajkowski and Gavras first sparked dating rumors in November 2025, after they were spotted cozying up on the streets of New York City. They've been seen out and about together a bunch since then, and in February, they went Instagram-official with an adorable carousel.

The Frenchman is a filmmaker who has most notably worked on music videos and short films, but the reason his name may sound particularly familiar is that he is actually Dua Lipa's ex. The singer and filmmaker dated circa 2023, after breaking up with yet another beautiful, famous lady: Rita Ora.

Emily Ratajkowski's Dating History

Photo of EmRata was previously married to Sebastian Bear McClard.
Source: MEGA

The model was previously married to Sebastian Bear McClard.

The I Feel Pretty actress was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard between 2018 and 2022, with the two sharing son Sylvester, 5. There were cheating rumors surrounding Bear-McClard at the time of their separation.

“It was a violent transition into a new reality of screaming baby on my aching t-- and ring on my swollen finger,” she wrote about their failed romance. “And then, in a time period that felt both instant and excruciatingly slow, my marriage collapsed. Six months after my son was born, my husband and I stopped having s--. Less than a year later, we separated.”

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski has also been publicly linked to several other men across the spectrum of fame: There were reports she was dating Brad Pitt in 2022, Eric André and Harry Styles in 2023, and Shaboozey in 2024.

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