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Kid Rock Says Eminem Calling Him His 'Brother, Not My Political Enemy' in New Song Gave Him 'Chills': 'This Is So Important'

Image of Eminem writes a emotional verse honoring their decades-long hip-hop friendship.
Source: MEGA

Eminem wrote an emotional verse honoring their decades-long friendship.

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Oct. 17 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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Eminem and Kid Rock aren't letting politics get in the way of their friendship.

On their new song, "Heal My Faith," they reflect on growing up in the business together.

"He sends me back a verse wrapping up our whole history from like, day one — living at the Oakwood Apartments together, how I came to his Slim Shady release [show] when he was nobody and told him to keep going and how much that meant to him back then," Rock said. "He nails the line, ‘He’s my brother, not my political enemy,’ and it just sent these chills. I’m like, ‘Man, this is so important.’ I heard the [finished] mix, and grandpa was crying."

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The New Album Signals a Shift Toward Faith and Healing

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Image of Kid Rock transitions toward spiritual themes on his thirteenth studio album.
Source: MEGA

Kid Rock transitions toward spiritual themes on his thirteenth studio album.

This fresh collaboration highlights Kid Rock's 13th studio album, Halfway 2 Jesus, which serves as his debut Christian studio record and moves away from the contentious political themes of his 2022 release, Bad Reputation.

"It’s a lot of stress and a lot of anxiety, but it’s so good," Rock told Billboard. "It’s giving me the exact record I wanted."

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Decades of Mutual Respect Bridged Their Political Differences

Image of Shared history helped the duo overcome their contrasting political views today.
Source: MEGA

Shared history helped the duo overcome their contrasting political views today.

Their joint effort builds on a history of creative partnerships that began with "F--- Off" on Rock’s 1998 album Devil Without a Cause, followed by Rock’s appearance in Eminem's 2013 "Berzerk" music video and their shared feature on Trick Trick’s "From the D" remix.

"We’ve been friends for, like, 40 years," he said. "I really didn’t want to drag him into my political world…. We talk about [politics] a little bit, not a ton. There’s a lot of stuff we agree on, and we can have a laugh about what [we don’t]. That’s why I asked him to write a verse for me."

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Last-Minute Track Changes Shaped the Final Record

Image of Eminem proposed switching songs right before the album tracklist finalized.
Source: MEGA

Eminem proposed switching songs right before the album tracklist finalized.

"Heal My Faith" underwent several title revisions before reaching completion. Although Eminem briefly preferred "7 Sins," he ultimately recommended switching back to their original work, leading Rock to seek Lil Wayne for "7 Sins."

"He’s like, ‘Hey man, when’s the last time you listened to that first song we were working on?’ I’m like, ‘It’s been a minute… I’ve been so focused on this record.’ I know I always loved it… and he listens to it and goes, ‘I think we should switch songs.’ Which is a blessing. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is unbelievable,’” Rock recalled.

Kid Rock Wants to Spread Positivity With the New Album

Image of Kid Rock aims to encourage national unity while embracing second chances.
Source: MEGA

Kid Rock aims to encourage national unity while embracing second chances.

For Rock, this project represents an effort to bridge national divides without altering his core persona.

"This [album] is about forgiveness and second chances," Rock explained, "trying to heal some of the division in our country. I’m just putting a positive message out there in the world… showing a little more grace, trying to kill some of the division."

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