Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Crashing Car With Son and His Friends Inside
Feb. 17 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, is dealing with new legal trouble after an alleged vehicle incident in Michigan.
Court documents show Scott is facing two misdemeanor counts: operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failing to stop or provide identification after property damage.
Details on the Incident
TMZ reported that the incident occurred on the evening of February 16, at around 8 p.m.
Sources told the outlet that Scott had left her home with her son, Parker, along with three of his friends, when she allegedly hit a parked vehicle on her street.
Per the report, she did not remain at the scene. Instead, the vehicle was later involved in another collision when her Range Rover allegedly struck her own garage door while she was attempting to pull into the driveway.
A neighbor who claimed to have witnessed the incident contacted the authorities.
TMZ reported that when police arrived, Scott was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries and was released early Tuesday morning.
'A Good Person'
Scott's attorney, Michael Smith, addressed the situation in a statement to TMZ, saying she has not been arrested and that he is unaware of any active warrant at this time.
He added that if a warrant is issued, she plans to turn herself in.
Smith also defended his client, describing her as "a good person, a beautiful human being," and called the situation unfortunate.
Scott and Eminem were first married in 1999 but divorced in 2001. The two briefly remarried in 2006 before separating again. They share one daughter together, Hailie Jade.
Heartbreaking Post After Mother's Passing
In July 2021, Scott was reportedly hospitalized after trying to take her own life.
Scott was grieving the loss of her mom, who passed only a week before the incident.
"I don't even know where to begin mom!!!" the emotional post about her mother read. "I don't even know how to do this without you I just wanted you to not hurt or suffer or fight for me anymore!!! But I'm sure you know that!!!"
Despite her grief, she went on to thank her late mother, saying that she had been "the support and backbone" for her children over the years. She praised her for being the one who taught her "how to be a fighter."
"We've had our riffs but not one second of one day would I not have given my last breath for you," the post continued. "Even now I'd rather it be me than you!!! You're all I had left momma!!! What do I do now??"
"How can I go crazy anymore without you here to be the strength and kick in the a-- I need to get better???! I hope you know how f------ much I love the s--- out of you and how much the kids love you!!! I hope you know every choice I made was to make you a little happier and your life a little easier!!!"