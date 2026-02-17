Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Crashing Car With Son and His Friends Inside

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, is dealing with new legal trouble after an alleged vehicle incident in Michigan. Court documents show Scott is facing two misdemeanor counts: operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failing to stop or provide identification after property damage.

Details on the Incident

Source: mega Eminem's ex Kim Scott is facing two misdemeanor charges in Michigan.

TMZ reported that the incident occurred on the evening of February 16, at around 8 p.m. Sources told the outlet that Scott had left her home with her son, Parker, along with three of his friends, when she allegedly hit a parked vehicle on her street.

Source: mega The alleged crash reportedly occurred Monday evening.

Per the report, she did not remain at the scene. Instead, the vehicle was later involved in another collision when her Range Rover allegedly struck her own garage door while she was attempting to pull into the driveway. A neighbor who claimed to have witnessed the incident contacted the authorities. TMZ reported that when police arrived, Scott was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries and was released early Tuesday morning.

'A Good Person'

Source: mega Scott’s son and three of his friends were reportedly in the vehicle.

Scott's attorney, Michael Smith, addressed the situation in a statement to TMZ, saying she has not been arrested and that he is unaware of any active warrant at this time. He added that if a warrant is issued, she plans to turn herself in. Smith also defended his client, describing her as "a good person, a beautiful human being," and called the situation unfortunate. Scott and Eminem were first married in 1999 but divorced in 2001. The two briefly remarried in 2006 before separating again. They share one daughter together, Hailie Jade.

Heartbreaking Post After Mother's Passing

Source: mega Authorities say the vehicle allegedly struck a parked car and a garage door.