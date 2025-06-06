Emma Lovewell Jokes Peloton Should Open a 'Daycare Service' as Ally Love Pregnancy Rumors Swirl

In an exclusive interview with OK! about her partnership with NOW Foods , the cycling coach expressed her enthusiasm over being a Peloton "aunt."

"Peloton needs to come up with a daycare service for all of us or something so we can drop our kid off while we go teach class," Lovewell, 37, teased. "A lot of us are sort of around the same age, and we're coming into that season of our life where it's like, 'Do you want kids or do you not want kids?'"

The fitness star, who welcomed her first child, Skylar, in August 2024, leans on her colleagues for advice on how to juggle work and home life.

"Nobody really knows what that experience is like except for my colleagues, to be pregnant on screen while teaching class, to go on maternity leave, to come back, to feel the societal pressures of bouncing back or getting in good enough shape to teach again," she explained. "Figuring out childcare, all of it. It’s really nice to know I have my teammates to talk to about all those things."