Emma Lovewell Jokes Peloton Should Open a 'Daycare Service' as Ally Love Pregnancy Rumors Swirl
"Peloton needs to come up with a daycare service for all of us or something so we can drop our kid off while we go teach class," Lovewell, 37, teased. "A lot of us are sort of around the same age, and we're coming into that season of our life where it's like, 'Do you want kids or do you not want kids?'"
The fitness star, who welcomed her first child, Skylar, in August 2024, leans on her colleagues for advice on how to juggle work and home life.
"Nobody really knows what that experience is like except for my colleagues, to be pregnant on screen while teaching class, to go on maternity leave, to come back, to feel the societal pressures of bouncing back or getting in good enough shape to teach again," she explained. "Figuring out childcare, all of it. It’s really nice to know I have my teammates to talk to about all those things."
Lovewell spends time with her fellow Peloton instructors’ families, including Robin Arzón, who has a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old.
"We all call each other aunties and uncles with our kids around, so it's cute," Lovewell gushed.
Is Ally Love Pregnant?
Her comments about Peloton babies come amid rumors of fellow bike instructor Love being pregnant with her first child. Although Love has not confirmed the buzz, she is putting her growing bump on display in sports bras while continuing to teach on the platform.
"Suns out, belly's out!" a fan commented on an April 20 post of her wearing a cropped white tank in Kona, Hawaii.
"Tell me it's a baby moon without telling me it's a baby moon," another person added.
Emma Lovewell's Partnership With NOW Foods
Meanwhile, Lovewell is nourishing her own child with the help of NOW Foods and praises their organic selections.
"I’m sharing my love of oatmeal and chia seeds with her in the morning and making sure she’s getting all the good, high-quality nutrients I can rely on NOW for," said Lovewell, who is one of the faces of the brand’s "Be You, NOW" campaign.
She’s also fueling her own postpartum body, particularly with vitamin C, zinc, vitamin D, elderberry liquid and sunflower lecithin.
"I’m being more mindful of what I'm putting into my body, especially with supplements, and trying to make sure my immune system's good," she expressed. "With b——feeding, there are so many challenges, too, and supplements that can support that."