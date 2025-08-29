NEWS Emma Stone Shocks Fans With Shaved Head: Why the 'Bugonia' Star Chopped Her Hair Source: MEGA Emma Stone shocked fans when she shaved her head bald. Fans are curious what caused the move and what she’s said about it ahead of her latest film, 'Bugonia.' Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 29 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Emma Stone shocked fans when she debuted a super-short hairstyle earlier this year, but it turns out that the bold hair transformation was for her role in Bugonia, a movie in which she rocks a completely bald head!

Why Did Emma Stone Shave Her Head?

Source: MEGA Emma Stone shaved her hair in preparation for her role in the 2025 film, 'Bugonia.'

The film is based on the 2003 South Korean movie titled Save the Green Planet!, which follows “two conspiracy-obsessed young men" "who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth,” according to the flick's synopsis. Her dramatic look was debuted publicly for the first time when Bugonia’s movie poster was revealed on Thursday, August 28. In the movie, the two conspiracy theorists, played by Jesse Plemons and newcomer Aidan Delbi, believe Stone’s hair must be cut, so they decide to shave it in the back of a car with an electric clipper. It also stars Alicia Silverstone, Stavros Halkias, Vanessa Eng and Parvinder Shergill.

Emma Stone on How She Prepared for Drastic Hair Change

Source: MEGA Emma Stone opened up on the hair change during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival.

Stone opened up about the hairstyle change when asked how she prepared for the Bugonia role during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival on August 28. “You just take the razor and [buzz],” she jokingly explained. “It’s so much easier than any hairstyle.”

Emma Stone Admitted She Cried Before Hair Transformation

Source: MEGA Emma Stone cried in her trailer before making the major hair transformation.

The actress admitted she cried in her trailer before making the major hair transformation, but overall, she has enjoyed the low-maintenance look. “No better feeling in the world,” she told Vogue on August 11. “The first shower when you’ve shaved your head? Oh my God, it’s amazing.” Her costars took her commitment to the character seriously. She noted early into filming, Plemons encouraged the group by saying, “Here we go — Emily has shaved her head. We better make this good.’"

Emma Stone Credited Her Mother for Her Strength

Source: MEGA Emma Stone credited her mother for her strength.