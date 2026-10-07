Emma Stone Sparks Plastic Surgery Buzz Over Dramatically Different Look at Paris Fashion Week as Fans Say She 'Looks Like an AI Version of Herself'

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Emma Stone sparked major plastic surgery speculation after fans claimed the actress looked nearly unrecognizable during a recent appearance. The Easy A star, 37, turned heads in a racy electric blue skirt set while attending Louis Vuitton's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris on Tuesday, October 6.

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Amor pra vida toda 💙✨ pic.twitter.com/UPjAY1l0HN — Emma Stone Brasil | Fansite (@stonebrcom) October 7, 2026 Source: @stonebrcom/X Emma Stone was spotted in Paris for Fashion Week on October 6.

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Emma Stone Stole the Show at Paris Fashion Week

Source: MEGA Emma Stone attended Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2027 show on October 6.

Stone rocked a dramatic, plunging statement blazer, daring to go braless as she accessorized with a long, dangling necklace. She paired the skin-baring top with a coordinating asymmetrical skirt and carried a sleek black handbag.

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Fans Wondered If Emma Stone Went Under the Knife

Source: MEGA Emma Stone has never confirmed any plastic surgery procedures.

Stone wore her signature red locks in loose, bombshell waves, paired with a classic, understated makeup look. Photos of the high profile appearance quickly went viral on social media, with many critics calling the star out for her dramatically different look. "Instagram face… half of Hollywood p----- me tf of all of them just idiots/morons," one critic wrote, while a second said, "I want to have the same doctor/plastic surgery that she had." "She was more beautiful before surgery," a third wrote. "She looks like an AI version of herself."

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Experts Weighs in on Emma Stone's Changing Appearance

Source: MEGA Plastic surgery experts suspect that Emma Stone underwent an upper blepharoplasty.

Though Stone has never spoke out regarding potential plastic surgery, experts have weighed in on the changes to her appearance. Jonny Betteridge, a British aesthetics doctor who is not a plastic surgeon, suggested that the actress underwent an upper blepharoplasty, which aims to remove excess skin, fat or muscle from the eyes to reduce hooding, possibly alongside a brow lift or mid-face lift. "The eyelids are more visible and her eyes have a more almond-like shape,” he said in a TikTok video analyzing her look. "Whatever may have been done, it appears tasteful, elegant and very well executed." Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Babak Dadvand agreed that her appearance was consistent with procedures such as a brow lift and upper blepharoplasty.

Emma Stone Addressed Comments About Her Body

Source: MEGA Emma Stone said 'keeping weight on' was a 'struggle' for her.