Emma Watson's Shocking Scandal: 'Harry Potter' Star Banned From Driving for 6 Months After Speeding and Multiple Penalties
Hermione Granger wouldn't be proud!
Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after she was caught speeding, multiple reports confirmed.
The speeding ticket occurred last year on July 31, when she was going 38 MPH in a 30-MPH zone in Oxford, England.
Emma Watson's Court Hearing
According to a U.K. news outlet, on Wednesday, July 16, her lawyer, Mark Haslam, showed up to High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on her behalf, where she was given the six-month ban, which occurred because she already had penalty points on her license. Watson was also fined £1,044 ($1,400).
Haslam told the judge, "she is in a position to pay the fine," and noted Watson, 35, is currently studying to obtain a master's degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford.
Why Did Emma Watson Take a Hiatus From Acting?
Watson took a step back from acting several years ago, with her last movie role being in 2019's Little Women.
However, the British beauty admitted in a 2023 interview she would "absolutely" return to showbiz one day, sharing, "But I’m happy to sit and wait for the next right thing."
"I love what I do. It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to fracture myself into different faces and people," she explained. "And I just don’t want to switch into robot mode any more. Does that make sense?"
The Actress 'Wasn't Happy' With Her Life
The Beauty and the Beast lead confessed she "wasn’t very happy" before she took a break from Hollywood.
"I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over," Watson spilled. "To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process."
"I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say. I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, 'Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better," Watson concluded.