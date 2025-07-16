NEWS Emma Watson's Shocking Scandal: 'Harry Potter' Star Banned From Driving for 6 Months After Speeding and Multiple Penalties Source: mega 'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson had several penalty points on her license when she was pulled over for speeding last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Hermione Granger wouldn't be proud! Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after she was caught speeding, multiple reports confirmed. The speeding ticket occurred last year on July 31, when she was going 38 MPH in a 30-MPH zone in Oxford, England.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Watson's Court Hearing

Source: mega Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after receiving multiple penalties.

According to a U.K. news outlet, on Wednesday, July 16, her lawyer, Mark Haslam, showed up to High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on her behalf, where she was given the six-month ban, which occurred because she already had penalty points on her license. Watson was also fined £1,044 ($1,400). Haslam told the judge, "she is in a position to pay the fine," and noted Watson, 35, is currently studying to obtain a master's degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Emma Watson Take a Hiatus From Acting?

Source: mega The British star hasn't been in a movie since 2019.

Watson took a step back from acting several years ago, with her last movie role being in 2019's Little Women. However, the British beauty admitted in a 2023 interview she would "absolutely" return to showbiz one day, sharing, "But I’m happy to sit and wait for the next right thing." "I love what I do. It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to fracture myself into different faces and people," she explained. "And I just don’t want to switch into robot mode any more. Does that make sense?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress 'Wasn't Happy' With Her Life

Source: mega Watson revealed she 'absolutely' is open to returning to acting one day.

The Beauty and the Beast lead confessed she "wasn’t very happy" before she took a break from Hollywood. "I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over," Watson spilled. "To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process."

Source: mega The star is currently studying at the University of Oxford to obtain a master's degree.