Emma Watson Admits She's the 'Happiest and Healthiest' She's Ever Been After 7-Year Acting Break: 'I Do Not Miss Selling Things'

Sept. 22 2025, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
Emma Watson may not be eyeing a return to the big screen anytime soon.
In a Sunday, September 21, interview, the Harry Potter alum, 35, reveals where she stands with acting after a seven-year hiatus.
Watson — who has not acted since 2018's Little Women — does not miss one thing in particular about Hollywood.
"The bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off," she explained. "I think I’ll be honest and straight-forward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying. But I do very much miss using my skill-set, and I very much miss the art. I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed."
Watson continued, "The moment you get on a film set, you don’t get very long for rehearsal. But the moment you get to talk through a scene – or I got to prepare and think about how I wanted to do something – and then the minute the camera rolls, and getting to just completely forget about everything else in the world other than that one moment – it’s such an intense form of meditation. Because you just cannot be anywhere else. It’s so freeing. I miss that profoundly. But I don’t miss the pressure. I forgot it was a lot of pressure. I did a small thing for a play, just with my friends. I was like, ‘Bloody hell, this is stressful!’ And that wasn’t even for a real public audience or anything. I don’t miss that."
Although the movie star has a love-hate relationship with her career, she is currently the "happiest and healthiest [she's] ever been" without "having the weight of a public persona."
The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress stressed the importance of her personal life over her work.
"The most important thing, really – or the foundation of your life – is your home and friends and family. I think I worked so hard for so long that my life sort of bottomed out," she expressed. "The bottom fell out of the piece, which was actually me and my life. So I needed to go and do some construction work. Some good foundations for anything else to grow from. Because if you don’t have that, there’s a kind of mania that ensues; a kind of panic where you move from one project to the next, kind of terrified of the void in between them. You realize you don’t have a rhythm to your life."