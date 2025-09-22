Emma Watson Admits She's the 'Happiest and Healthiest' She's Ever Been After 7-Year Acting Break: 'I Do Not Miss Selling Things'

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Watson may not be eyeing a return to the big screen anytime soon. In a Sunday, September 21, interview, the Harry Potter alum, 35, reveals where she stands with acting after a seven-year hiatus. Watson — who has not acted since 2018's Little Women — does not miss one thing in particular about Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Emma Watson is taking a break from acting.

"The bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off," she explained. "I think I’ll be honest and straight-forward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying. But I do very much miss using my skill-set, and I very much miss the art. I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Emma Watson's last movie role was in 2018.

Watson continued, "The moment you get on a film set, you don’t get very long for rehearsal. But the moment you get to talk through a scene – or I got to prepare and think about how I wanted to do something – and then the minute the camera rolls, and getting to just completely forget about everything else in the world other than that one moment – it’s such an intense form of meditation. Because you just cannot be anywhere else. It’s so freeing. I miss that profoundly. But I don’t miss the pressure. I forgot it was a lot of pressure. I did a small thing for a play, just with my friends. I was like, ‘Bloody hell, this is stressful!’ And that wasn’t even for a real public audience or anything. I don’t miss that."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Emma Watson shot to fame for her role in 'Harry Potter.'

Although the movie star has a love-hate relationship with her career, she is currently the "happiest and healthiest [she's] ever been" without "having the weight of a public persona."

Source: MEGA Emma Watson did not like promoting movies.